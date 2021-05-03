WNBA begins Google partnership, releases national TV schedule

The WNBA signed a multiyear deal with Google on Monday to be the presenting partner for the league’s playoffs, while also announcing that 25 games will be nationally broadcast on ABC and ESPN in celebration of the league’s 25th season.

Google will be the presenting sponsor for the national telecasts with the technology giant’s sponsorship efforts aimed to help champion women’s sports. Google is the latest business to join the league as a “WNBA Changemaker,” a program that Commissioner Cathy Engelbert started last year.

Changemakers are intended to provide direct support to the WNBA in its ongoing business transformation across marketing, branding, and player and fan experience. AT&T, Deloitte U.S. and Nike were the first three companies to join the program.

The league’s schedule of national broadcasts on ABC begins May 15, the second day of the regular season, with a doubleheader. Washington hosts Chicago at 10 a.m. PST while Seattle hosts Las Vegas at 1 p.m. PST.

The Sparks’ first game on ABC will be June 5, when they host Chicago at noon. The Sparks also are featured on an ABC broadcast June 20 vs. New York at 1 p.m.

WNBA games will be broadcast and streamed on a variety of platforms, including CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Facebook and Twitter.

The Sparks’ season opener against Dallas, set for 7:30 p.m. May 14, will be on Facebook.

All games not aired on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or CBS Sports Network will be available on WNBA League Pass.

Associated Press contributed to this report.