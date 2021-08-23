This week’s high school football schedule:

Southlands Christian at La Verne Lutheran, 11 a.m.

Calvary Baptist vs. Downey Calvary Chapel at Downey, 3:30 p.m.

Twentynine Palms vs. Big Bear at Big Bear MS, 1:30 p.m.

Temecula Prep vs. Arrowhead Christian at Redlands, 6 p.m.

Sherman Oaks CES vs. Lancaster Desert Christian at Antelope Valley College, 7:30 p.m.

Laton vs. Academy of Careers & Exploration at Helendale Community Park (Helendale), 7 p.m.

San Bernardino vs. El Cajon Foothills Christian at Seau Field (La Mesa), 7 p.m.

Nipomo vs. Lompoc Cabrillo at Lompoc, 7 p.m.

Fresno Clovis North vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Carson vs. Inglewood at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.

Westminster vs. Westminster La Quinta at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Verbum Dei vs. Morningside at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.

Upland vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony vs. Mayfair at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

San Marino vs. Village Christian at Burbank, 7 p.m.

Rubidoux vs. Patriot at Jurupa Valley, 7 p.m.

Riverside Poly vs. Arlington at Ramona, 7 p.m.

Riverside Notre Dame vs. Hillcrest at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Rancho Alamitos vs. Savanna at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Pasadena Poly vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7 p.m.

Paramount vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

Oxnard vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara CC, 7 p.m.

Ocean View vs. Los Amigos at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Newbury Park vs. Crescenta Valley at Glendale HS, 7 p.m.

Mountain View vs. Workman at La Puente, 7 p.m.

Littlerock at Rim of the World, 7 p.m.

La Salle vs. La Palma Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.

Irvine vs. Anaheim Canyon at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Golden Valley vs. Burbank at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Glenn vs. Firebaugh at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

Glendora vs. Covina at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Garden Grove Santiago vs. Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

El Modena vs. Santa Ana at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

El Dorado vs. Fountain Valley at Ocean View, 7 p.m.

Crean Lutheran vs. Northwood at Irvine, 7 p.m.

Compton Centennial vs. Compton at Compton College, 7 p.m.

Burbank Burroughs vs. Santa Monica at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

Buena Park vs. Woodbridge at Irvine University, 7 p.m.

Buena vs. West Ranch at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Reseda vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park, 7 p.m.

New Designs Watts at Hawkins, 4:30 p.m.

Warren vs. La Serna at California, 7 p.m.

Walnut vs. Esperanza at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

Villa Park vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Troy vs. Anaheim at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel vs. Capistrano Valley Christian at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.

Rialto vs. Granite Hills at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

Mission Viejo vs. Servite at Orange Coast College, 7:30 p.m.

Mary Star vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.

Linfield Christian vs. Garden Grove Pacifica at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Ganesha vs. Azusa at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Etiwanda vs. South Hills at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Dominguez vs. Santa Fe at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Bellflower vs. Beckman at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Bolsa Grande vs. La Sierra at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.