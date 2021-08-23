This week’s high school football schedule
Wednesday
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Bolsa Grande vs. La Sierra at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.
Thursday
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Adelanto at Serrano, 7 p.m.
Artesia at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.
Bellflower vs. Beckman at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Claremont at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.
Dominguez vs. Santa Fe at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Etiwanda vs. South Hills at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.
Ganesha vs. Azusa at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
Glendale at La Canada, 7 p.m.
Huntington Beach at Western, 7 p.m.
Keppel at Temple City, 7 p.m.
La Mirada at Chaffey, 7 p.m.
La Puente at Hacienda Heights Wilson, 7 p.m.
Linfield Christian vs. Garden Grove Pacifica at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Jordan at Riverside North, 7 p.m.
Loyola at Damien, 7 p.m.
Magnolia at Irvine University, 7 p.m.
Marina at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.
Mary Star vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.
Mission Viejo vs. Servite at Orange Coast College, 7:30 p.m.
Montclair at Garey, 7 p.m.
Palm Springs at Grand Terrace, 7 p.m.
Rialto vs. Granite Hills at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel vs. Capistrano Valley Christian at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.
Santa Margarita at Norco, 7 p.m.
Shadow Hills at Citrus Hill, 7 p.m.
Silverado at Yucaipa, 7 p.m.
Temescal Canyon at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Troy vs. Anaheim at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
Vista del Lago at Valley View, 7 p.m.
Villa Park vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Walnut vs. Esperanza at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.
Warren vs. La Serna at California, 7 p.m.
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
MAJESTIC LEAGUE
Hillcrest Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Milken at Sotomayor, 7 p.m.
Friday
CITY
NONLEAGUE
Angelou at Roybal, 7 p.m.
Bernstein at South Gate, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grant, 7 p.m.
Contreras at Rivera, 4:30 p.m.
Dymally at Santee, 7 p.m.
Fairfax at Sylmar, 7 p.m.
Fremont at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Gardena at Los Angeles University, 7 p.m.
Garfield at Canoga Park, 7 p.m.
Granada Hills Kennedy at Chavez, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Los Angeles Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Hamilton at Manual Arts, 3 p.m.
Marquez at South East, 7 p.m.
New Designs Watts at Hawkins, 4:30 p.m.
North Hollywood at Los Angeles Wilson, 7 p.m.
Reseda vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park, 7 p.m.
San Fernando at Palisades, 7 p.m.
San Pedro at Eagle Rock, 7 p.m.
Sun Valley Poly at Washington, 7 p.m.
Taft at Van Nuys, 7 p.m.
Verdugo Hills at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.
View Park at Hollywood, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Alemany at St. John Bosco, 7 p.m.
Aliso Niguel at San Gorgonio, 7 p.m.
Alta Loma at Don Lugo, 7 p.m.
Antelope Valley at Camarillo, 7 p.m.
Anza Hamilton at Western Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Ayala at Los Altos, 7 p.m.
Baldwin Park at South El Monte, 7 p.m.
Barstow at Sultana, 7 p.m.
Bassett at Nogales, 7 p.m.
Beaumont at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.
Bell Gardens at El Rancho, 7 p.m.
Bloomington at Colton, 7 p.m.
Bonita at Downey, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at Salesian, 7 p.m.
Buena vs. West Ranch at Valencia, 7 p.m.
Buena Park vs. Woodbridge at Irvine University, 7 p.m.
Burbank Burroughs vs. Santa Monica at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.
Cajon at Kaiser, 7 p.m.
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.
Canyon Springs at Banning, 7 p.m.
Carter at La Quinta, 7 p.m.
Channel Islands at Hueneme, 7 p.m.
Chaparral at Tesoro, 7 p.m.
Chino Hills at Diamond Ranch, 7 p.m.
Compton Centennial vs. Compton at Compton College, 7 p.m.
Corona Santiago at Colony, 7 p.m.
Crean Lutheran vs. Northwood at Irvine, 7 p.m.
Crespi at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Culver City at West Torrance, 7 p.m.
Cypress at San Juan Hills, 7 p.m.
Diamond Bar at Chino, 7 p.m.
Dos Pueblos at Nordhoff, 7 p.m.
Eastvale Roosevelt at Great Oak, 7 p.m.
El Dorado vs. Fountain Valley at Ocean View, 7 p.m.
El Modena vs. Santa Ana at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.
El Segundo at Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.
El Toro at California, 7 p.m.
Fillmore at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.
Foothill at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove Santiago vs. Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.
Glendora vs. Covina at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.
Glenn vs. Firebaugh at Lynwood, 7 p.m.
Golden Valley vs. Burbank at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.
Hart at Muir, 7 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.
Hesperia at Victor Valley, 7 p.m.
Highland at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.
Indian Springs at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.
Indio at Rancho Mirage, 7 p.m.
Irvine vs. Anaheim Canyon at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Jurupa Valley at Desert Hot Springs, 7 p.m.
Katella at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.
La Habra at Bishop Amat, 7 p.m.
La Salle vs. La Palma Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.
Laguna Beach at Dana Hills, 7 p.m.
Lakeside at Hemet, 7 p.m.
Lakewood at Peninsula, 3 p.m.
Leuzinger at Calabasas, 7 p.m.
Littlerock at Rim of the World, 7 p.m.
Loara at Estancia, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Poly at Gardena Serra, 7 p.m.
Lynwood at Hoover, 5 p.m.
Maranatha at Beverly Hills, 7 p.m.
Miller at Jurupa Hills, 7 p.m.
Mira Costa at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Monrovia at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
Moreno Valley at Knight, 7 p.m.
Mountain View vs. Workman at La Puente, 7 p.m.
Newbury Park vs. Crescenta Valley at Glendale HS, 7 p.m.
North Torrance at Gahr, 7 p.m.
Northview at Charter Oak, 7 p.m.
Nuview Bridge at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian, 7 p.m.
Oak Park at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.
Ocean View vs. Los Amigos at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.
Ontario at West Covina, 7 p.m.
Orange Vista at Redlands, 7 p.m.
Oxnard vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara CC, 7 p.m.
Palmdale at Ridgecrest Burroughs, 7 p.m.
Paloma Valley at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.
Paramount vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.
Pasadena Poly vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7 p.m.
Placentia Valencia at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.
Pomona at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Ramona at King, 7 p.m.
Rancho Alamitos vs. Savanna at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.
Rancho Verde at Citrus Valley, 7 p.m.
Redlands East Valley at Los Osos, 7 p.m.
Redondo at Simi Valley, 7 p.m.
Riverside Notre Dame vs. Hillcrest at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.
Riverside Poly vs. Arlington at Ramona, 7 p.m.
Royal at Rio Mesa, 7 p.m.
Rubidoux vs. Patriot at Jurupa Valley, 7 p.m.
Saddleback at Century, 7 p.m.
San Dimas at Montebello, 7 p.m.
San Gabriel at Gabrielino, 7 p.m.
San Marino vs. Village Christian at Burbank, 7 p.m.
Santa Barbara at Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.
Santa Rosa Academy at Cerritos Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Saugus at Moorpark, 7 p.m.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at JSerra, 7 p.m.
Sierra Canyon at Oaks Christian, 7 p.m.
Sierra Vista at Arroyo, 7 p.m.
South Torrance at Schurr, 7 p.m.
St. Anthony vs. Mayfair at Bellflower, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Oxnard Pacifica, 7 p.m.
St. Genevieve at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.
Sunny Hills at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.
Temecula Valley at Elsinore, 7 p.m.
Torrance at Hawthorne, 7 p.m.
Upland vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.
Valencia at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Ventura at Agoura, 7 p.m.
Verbum Dei vs. Morningside at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.
Vista Murrieta at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Webb at Gladstone, 3:30 p.m.
West Valley at Cathedral City, 7 p.m.
Westminster vs. Westminster La Quinta at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Whittier at Fullerton, 7 p.m.
Xavier Prep at Ontario Christian, 7 p.m.
Yucca Valley at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Bell at Norwalk, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Chaminade, 7 p.m.
Blythe Palo Verde Valley at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.
California Military Institute at Carlsbad Army-Navy, 7 p.m.
Campbell Hall at Arleta, 3:30 p.m.
Carpinteria at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.
Carson vs. Inglewood at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.
Cerritos at Wilmington Banning, 7 p.m.
Desert Mirage at Calipatria, 7 p.m.
El Cajon Christian at St. Margaret’s, 7 p.m.
El Camino Real at Pasadena, 7 p.m.
Fresno Clovis North vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
Huntington Park at St. Paul, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson at Long Beach Cabrillo, 7 p.m.
Lompoc at Santa Maria Righetti, 7 p.m.
Mater Dei at Duncanville (Texas), 5 p.m. PT
Millikan at Carlsbad, 7 p.m.
Narbonne at Lawndale, 7 p.m.
Nipomo vs. Lompoc Cabrillo at Lompoc, 7 p.m.
Palm Desert at St. George (Utah) Dixie, 6 p.m. PT
Palos Verdes at San Marcos Mission Hills, 7 p.m.
Paraclete at Bakersfield Garces, 7:30 p.m.
Rosemead at Franklin, 7 p.m.
San Bernardino vs. El Cajon Foothills Christian at Seau Field (La Mesa), 7 p.m.
San Clemente at San Diego Torrey Pines, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego Cathedral at Corona Centennial, 7 p.m.
San Diego Lincoln at Los Alamitos, 7 p.m.
San Marcos at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.
Venice at Harvard-Westlake, 7 p.m.
Vista Tri-City Christian at Rancho Christian, 7 p.m.
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
San Jacinto Valley Academy at Sage Hill, 7 p.m.
United Christian at Hesperia Christian, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
California Lutheran at Warner Springs Warner, 3 p.m.
Chula Vista Victory Christian at North Valley Military Institute, 3 p.m.
Laton vs. Academy of Careers & Exploration at Helendale Community Park (Helendale), 7 p.m.
Lebec Frazier Mountain at Lucerne Valley, 5 p.m.
Sherman Oaks CES vs. Lancaster Desert Christian at Antelope Valley College, 7:30 p.m.
USC Hybrid at Grace Brethren, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Long Beach Wilson at San Jacinto, 7 p.m.
Portola at Riverside Prep, 7:30 p.m.
St. Monica at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 7 p.m.
Temecula Prep vs. Arrowhead Christian at Redlands, 6 p.m.
Twentynine Palms vs. Big Bear at Big Bear MS, 1:30 p.m.
Viewpoint at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Mendez at Bosco Tech, 12 p.m.
Silver Valley at Henderson (Nev.) Lake Mead Academy, 7 p.m.
Vasquez at Edwards AFB Desert, 7 p.m.
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Calvary Baptist vs. Downey Calvary Chapel at Downey, 3:30 p.m.
Southlands Christian at La Verne Lutheran, 11 a.m.
Windward at Leadership Military Academy, 1 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley Christian at Rolling Hills Prep, 1 p.m.
Orcutt Academy at Laguna Blanca, 1 p.m.
Schedule compiled by Eric Maddy
