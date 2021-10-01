Advertisement
Sports

College football: Best games to watch in Week 5

Georgia coach Kirby Smart runs ahead of his players before a game against Vanderbilt.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart will lead the No. 2 Bulldogs against No. 8 Arkansas on Saturday.
(John Amis / Associated Press)
By J. Brady McColloughStaff Writer 
Each week, the Times’ national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough will help plan your Saturday game watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will have his eye on at each stage of the day’s slate.

Kegs and Eggs

No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia, 9 a.m., ESPN

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman worked under Georgia’s Kirby Smart before joining the Razorbacks. Is that an advantage?

No. 14 Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., Fox

These aren’t vintage Badgers, but they’ll still make it tough on a Michigan team that hasn’t proven it can pass.

Texas at Texas Christian, 9 a.m., ABC

Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns seemed rejuvenated last week, but TCU coach Gary Patterson has had their number.

Fire up the grill

No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., NBC

For the Bearcats, it may be the biggest regular season game in school history. For the Irish, it’s just Saturday.

No. 12 Mississippi at No. 1 Alabama, 12:30 p.m., CBS

Can Lane Kiffin become the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat him? He has the best player in quarterback Matt Corral.

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral tilts his head as he celebrates his touchdown run against Tulane.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral celebrates a touchdown run against Tulane on Sept. 18 in Oxford, Miss.
(Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)

No. 3 Oregon at Stanford, 12:30 p.m., ABC

The Ducks may have beaten Ohio State, but they haven’t been dominant otherwise. Stanford is capable.

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas State, 12:30 p.m., Fox

Manhattan, the “Little Apple” on the plains, has been a house of horrors for the Sooners as recently as 2019.

Night game buzz

No. 10 Florida at Kentucky, 3 p.m., ESPN

A visit from the Gators is the perfect opportunity to see if Kentucky’s 4-0 record is a mirage or merited.

No. 21 Baylor at No. 19 Oklahoma State, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Two 4-0 teams will meet in Stillwater, and the winner can think realistically about a Big 12 title game appearance.

Indiana at No. 4 Penn State, 4:30 p.m., ABC

Tom Allen’s Hoosiers are best as a true underdog, but Penn State won’t overlook them after losing at Indiana last year.

No. 22 Auburn at Louisiana State, 6 p.m., ESPN

Ed Orgeron can’t afford a loss under the lights in Death Valley against rival Auburn.

After dark

Arizona State at No. 20 UCLA, 7:30 p.m., FS1

The Bruins better hope Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s shoulder holds up because the Sun Devils can be dangerous.

J. Brady McCollough

