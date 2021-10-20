Sports

Photos: See Cody Bellinger turn around the series in NLCS Game 3

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger celebrates after a three-run home run.
The Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger celebrates after hitting a three-run home run to tie the score in the eighth inning.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Wally Skalij
Robert GauthierLuis Sinco
Cody Bellinger’s home run for the Dodgers came with runners on second and first. Bellinger’s hit came on a pitch well above the strike zone: A fastball armpit high that Braves reliever Luke Jackson said he would throw again.

For Bellinger, the high fastball was worth the chase.

Recount the moment Tuesday when Bellinger turned the series around.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger hits a three-run home run to tie the score during the eighth inning.
Cody Bellinger swings at a high pitch during the eighth inning.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger follows through on a swing.
Bellinger follows through.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger looks up after hitting the game-tying three-run home run.
Bellinger watches the ball take off.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger tosses his bat after a three-run home run.
Bellinger tosses his bat aside and begins rounding the bases.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger celebrates after hitting the game-tying homer.
Bellinger watches the flight of the ball.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Bellinger celebrates.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger celebrates after hitting the game-tying three-run home run.
Bellinger celebrates.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger celebrates after hitting the game-tying three-run home run.
Bellinger gestures after his home run tied the score.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger celebrates after a three-run home run to tie the score during the eighth inning.
Bellinger rounds the bases.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Bellinger celebrates after hitting a game-tying three-run home run.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting the game-tying three-run home run.
Bellinger celebrates while rounding the bases.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger celebrates after a three-run home run to tie the score during the eighth inning
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger celebrates after a three-run home run to tie the score during the eighth inning.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, right, celebrates with Will Smith and AJ Pollock.
Bellinger, right, is greeted at home by Will Smith and AJ Pollock.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger hugs Albert Pujols after the game-tying three-run home run.
Cody Bellinger hugs Albert Pujols after returning to the dugout.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He has covered international and national stories, including Middle East conflicts in Iraq and Lebanon and catastrophes such as the Sept. 11 attack in New York and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. His assignments also include sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Super Bowls and NBA championships. Gauthier was the photographer for a story detailing the failings of a Los Angeles public hospital; the project won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Other awards include the Robert F. Kennedy, World Press, Pictures of the Year and Sigma Delta Chi. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

Luis Sinco

Luis Sinco has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

