Photos: See Cody Bellinger turn around the series in NLCS Game 3

Cody Bellinger’s home run for the Dodgers came with runners on second and first. Bellinger’s hit came on a pitch well above the strike zone: A fastball armpit high that Braves reliever Luke Jackson said he would throw again.

For Bellinger, the high fastball was worth the chase.

Recount the moment Tuesday when Bellinger turned the series around.

Cody Bellinger swings at a high pitch during the eighth inning. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Bellinger follows through. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Bellinger watches the ball take off. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Bellinger tosses his bat aside and begins rounding the bases. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Bellinger watches the flight of the ball. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Bellinger celebrates. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Bellinger celebrates. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Bellinger gestures after his home run tied the score. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Bellinger rounds the bases. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Bellinger celebrates after hitting a game-tying three-run home run. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Bellinger celebrates while rounding the bases. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger celebrates after a three-run home run to tie the score during the eighth inning. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Bellinger, right, is greeted at home by Will Smith and AJ Pollock. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)