Photos: Scenes around the L.A. Marathon

Runners pass by the El Capitan Theatre.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Gina Ferazzi
Robert Gauthier
Thousands of eager professional and amateur athletes took to the streets Sunday to participate in the 36th Los Angeles Marathon, which was twice delayed this year because of the pandemic.

Those in wheelchairs began the race at 6:30 a.m. at Dodger Stadium, followed by elite women runners 15 minutes later and elite men and the full field at 6:55 a.m. Most participants were expected to take three to five hours to complete the 26.2-mile route from downtown to the finish line in Century City.

Runners make the turn onto 1st Street near City Hall at the three-mile mark.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Runners pass a red statue of a camera man on Rodeo Drive
Runners pass a red statue of a camera man on Rodeo Drive.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Runners turn onto Grand Avenue near Disney Concert Hall
Runners turn onto Grand Avenue near Disney Concert Hall.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Jeff Crochet and Maria Belle cheer on Sabrina Belle as she runs along Hollywood Boulevard.
Jeff Crochet, left, and Maria Belle cheer on Sabrina Belle as she runs along Hollywood Boulevard.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Thousands of runners fill the downtown streets during the L.A. Marathon
Thousands of runners fill the downtown streets during the L.A. Marathon.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Runners are reflected in the front window of the Prada store on Rodeo Drive
Runners are reflected in the front window of the Prada store on Rodeo Drive.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Jared Chan from Brooklyn New York, passes by the TCL Chinese Theatres on Hollywood Boulevard
Jared Chan from Brooklyn, New York, passes by the TCL Chinese Theatres on Hollywood Boulevard.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Exhausted runners rest after completing the Los Angeles Marathon.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Jocelyn Rivas is hugged by her mother, Rosa at the finish line.
Jocelyn Rivas is hugged by her mother, Rosa, after finishing her 100th marathon, becoming, at 24, the youngest woman to complete 100.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Bob Binnie weeps as he crosses the finish line.
Bob Binnie weeps as he crosses the finish line, running his first marathon in memory of his recently deceased father, Dr. Hugh Binnie.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Jani Barr of Canada finishes the Los Angeles Marathon
Jani Barr of Canada finishes in 5 hours, 2 minutes, 53 seconds.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Tiny rides on the shoulder of volunteer Greg Warner at the finish line
Tiny rides on the shoulder of volunteer Greg Warner at the finish line.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He has covered international and national stories, including Middle East conflicts in Iraq and Lebanon and catastrophes such as the Sept. 11 attack in New York and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. His assignments also include sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Super Bowls and NBA championships. Gauthier was the photographer for a story detailing the failings of a Los Angeles public hospital; the project won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Other awards include the Robert F. Kennedy, World Press, Pictures of the Year and Sigma Delta Chi. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

