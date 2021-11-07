Photos: Scenes around the L.A. Marathon

Thousands of eager professional and amateur athletes took to the streets Sunday to participate in the 36th Los Angeles Marathon, which was twice delayed this year because of the pandemic.

Those in wheelchairs began the race at 6:30 a.m. at Dodger Stadium, followed by elite women runners 15 minutes later and elite men and the full field at 6:55 a.m. Most participants were expected to take three to five hours to complete the 26.2-mile route from downtown to the finish line in Century City.

Runners make the turn onto 1st Street near City Hall at the three-mile mark. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Runners pass a red statue of a camera man on Rodeo Drive. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Runners turn onto Grand Avenue near Disney Concert Hall. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Jeff Crochet, left, and Maria Belle cheer on Sabrina Belle as she runs along Hollywood Boulevard. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of runners fill the downtown streets during the L.A. Marathon. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Runners are reflected in the front window of the Prada store on Rodeo Drive. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Jared Chan from Brooklyn, New York, passes by the TCL Chinese Theatres on Hollywood Boulevard. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Exhausted runners rest after completing the Los Angeles Marathon. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Jocelyn Rivas is hugged by her mother, Rosa, after finishing her 100th marathon, becoming, at 24, the youngest woman to complete 100. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Bob Binnie weeps as he crosses the finish line, running his first marathon in memory of his recently deceased father, Dr. Hugh Binnie. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Jani Barr of Canada finishes in 5 hours, 2 minutes, 53 seconds. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)