Photos: Scenes around the L.A. Marathon

Thousands of eager professional and amateur athletes took to the streets Sunday to participate in the 36th Los Angeles Marathon, which was twice delayed this year because of the pandemic.
Those in wheelchairs began the race at 6:30 a.m. at Dodger Stadium, followed by elite women runners 15 minutes later and elite men and the full field at 6:55 a.m. Most participants were expected to take three to five hours to complete the 26.2-mile route from downtown to the finish line in Century City.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.