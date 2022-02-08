Advertisement
High School Sports

Southern Section announces playoff pairings for basketball, soccer

Etiwanda basketball coach Dave Kleckner hugs NBA player Kessler Edwards.
Etiwanda basketball coach Dave Kleckner hugs NBA player Kessler Edwards. Etiwanda is seeded No. 3 in the D1 playoffs this season.
(Jeremiah Soifer)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Riverside Poly High, a team that relies on freshmen and flirted with an Open Division playoff berth, has been seeded No. 1 for the Southern Section Division 1 boys’ basketball playoffs, drawing a bye in the opening round.

Rolling Hills Prep is seeded No. 2, Etiwanda No. 3 and Ontario Colony No. 4. Poly is 25-2 and has lost only to Open Division teams La Verne Damien and Corona Centennial.

Camarillo, which is 25-1 and led by UCLA-bound Gabriela Jaquez, was seeded No. 1 for Division 1 girls. The Scorpions will host San Bernardino Cajon on Saturday. Calabasas Viewpoint is No. 2, Mission Hills Bishop Alemany No. 3 and Westlake Village Westlake No. 4.

Servite No. 1 in soccer

After finishing 10-0-1 in the Trinity League, Anaheim Servite has been awarded the No. 1 seed in the challenging Division 1 boys’ soccer playoffs and will open against Downey on Friday. Defending champion Manhattan Beach Mira Costa is No. 2. The Mustangs lost the opportunity for No. 1 seed after two ties in the final week of the regular season.

Corona Santiago is seeded No. 1 in Division 1 girls. The big question all season was whether defending champion Studio City Harvard-Westlake would be able to use the Thompson sisters, Alyssa and Gisele. Neither became available (national team commitment and injury) and Harvard-Westlake is the No. 3 seed.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

