Southern Section announces playoff pairings for basketball, soccer

Riverside Poly High, a team that relies on freshmen and flirted with an Open Division playoff berth, has been seeded No. 1 for the Southern Section Division 1 boys’ basketball playoffs, drawing a bye in the opening round.

Rolling Hills Prep is seeded No. 2, Etiwanda No. 3 and Ontario Colony No. 4. Poly is 25-2 and has lost only to Open Division teams La Verne Damien and Corona Centennial.

Camarillo, which is 25-1 and led by UCLA-bound Gabriela Jaquez, was seeded No. 1 for Division 1 girls. The Scorpions will host San Bernardino Cajon on Saturday. Calabasas Viewpoint is No. 2, Mission Hills Bishop Alemany No. 3 and Westlake Village Westlake No. 4.

Servite No. 1 in soccer

After finishing 10-0-1 in the Trinity League, Anaheim Servite has been awarded the No. 1 seed in the challenging Division 1 boys’ soccer playoffs and will open against Downey on Friday. Defending champion Manhattan Beach Mira Costa is No. 2. The Mustangs lost the opportunity for No. 1 seed after two ties in the final week of the regular season.

Corona Santiago is seeded No. 1 in Division 1 girls. The big question all season was whether defending champion Studio City Harvard-Westlake would be able to use the Thompson sisters, Alyssa and Gisele. Neither became available (national team commitment and injury) and Harvard-Westlake is the No. 3 seed.