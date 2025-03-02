Advertisement
High School Sports

Roosevelt, Ontario Christian are top seeds in boys’ and girls’ regional basketball playoffs

Eastvale Roosevelt's Brayden Burries, left, and Dominic Copenhagen celebrate.
Eastvale Roosevelt’s Brayden Burries, left, and Dominic Copenhagen celebrate an overtime victory over St. John Bosco in the Classic at Damien Platinum Division final earlier this season. They hope to repeat as state champions.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

The Southern California Regional basketball playoff pairings were released on Sunday with Eastvale Roosevelt and Ontario Christian receiving the No. 1 seeds for the six-team boys’ and girls’ Open Division tournaments that begins on Wednesday. Each gets a first-round bye.

The boys’ bracket has Roosevelt facing the winner of Harvard-Westlake versus St. John Bosco. The No. 2 seed, Santa Maria St. Joseph, gets a first-round bye and will face either San Diego Montgomery or Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

The girls’ bracket has Ontario Christian meeting the winner of Sierra Canyon-Mission Hills. No. 2-seeded Etiwanda will face the winner of Mater Dei vs. Bishop Montgomery.

Advertisement

City Section Open Division boys’ champion Westchester drew the No. 2 seed in Division II and will host La Jolla Country Day on Tuesday.

The state championships are March 14 and 15 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement