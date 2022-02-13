When and where will Super Bowl LVII be played?

Just in case you’re the type of person who likes to plan really, really far in advance, here’s the scoop on Super Bowl LVII, a.k.a. next year’s NFL championship game.

When is Super Bowl LVII?

Feb. 12, 2023 — a mere 364 days after Super Bowl LVI. That’s right, you don’t even have a full year to clean all the guacamole off the chandelier from that killer viewing party you just hosted.

Where will Super Bowl LVII be played?

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. That could be great news for Arizona Cardinals fans, since the team whose home stadium hosted the last two Super Bowls participated in the game.

Back when the facility was known as University of Phoenix Stadium, it hosted Super Bowl XLII (New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14) and Super Bowl XLIX (Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24).

What channel is Super Bowl LVII on?

Fox has the broadcasting rights to next year’s game, so go ahead and set your DVR now.

What teams are playing in Super Bowl LVII?

Um, check back in approximately 350 days. But since the game is at State Farm Stadium, here’s a fun guess — a Super Bowl between two of the insurance company’s pitchmen, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers (for now).

Who is performing the Super Bowl LVII halftime show?

Again, way too early to know.

But ...

Stevie Nicks was born in Phoenix.

Just putting that out there ...