Sparks sign four-time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage

The Sparks bolstered their WNBA championship aspirations Friday, signing four-time All-Star center Liz Cambage.

Cambage, who won the league scoring title in 2018 and helped the Las Vegas Aces reach the WNBA Finals in 2020, has averaged 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game over five WNBA seasons. Terms of Cambage’s deal with the Sparks were not disclosed by the team.

“The Sparks organization is ecstatic to partner with a dynamic person and player in Liz Cambage who will elevate the franchise on and off the court,” said Derek Fisher, the Sparks’ general manager and coach, in a statement. “At her best, Liz is the most dominant women’s basketball player in the world. She scores efficiently inside, can stretch the floor, and is a good passer. She’s also one of the league’s best rim protectors and rebounds at a high level. The addition of Liz, along with our other offseason moves, puts us in a position to compete for a WNBA championship.”

One of the top centers in the world, Cambage, 30, holds the WNBA record for most points in a game (53) and was a first-team All-WNBA selection in 2018. The 6-foot-8 Australian finished second in league MVP voting that same year.

Cambage’s signing comes in the wake of the Sparks trading Erica Wheeler to the Atlanta Dream in a salary cap-cutting move. The Sparks recently added Katie Lou Samuelson and Jordin Canada as part of a 2022 roster overhaul. Cambage, Nneka Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver will be tasked with leading a resurgence for the Sparks after the team failed to make the playoffs last season.

“It’s always been my dream to wear the Purple & Gold and play in L.A.,” Cambage said in a statement. “This is an incredible opportunity to compete for a championship alongside Nneka, Kristi, and a deep, talented team. I’m grateful to Coach Fisher and the Sparks ownership group for their player-first approach and commitment to winning on and off the court. I’m ready to pour everything I have into this team and the legendary Sparks fans.”