Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw isn’t starting until Wednesday. Here’s why

Clayton Kershaw isn’t injured, and didn’t have any sort of late-spring setback.

Instead, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts offered a simple explanation for why the three-time Cy Young Award winner won’t make his season debut until the team’s fifth game next Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins.

The Dodgers wanted the left-hander to get as built up as possible for his first start of the year.

Prior to this season, Kershaw had been the Dodgers opening day starter every year when healthy since 2011. He’d never before been slotted lower than fourth in a season-opening rotation.

Roberts, however, believes having Kershaw pitch the fifth game will be best for both the pitcher and the team.

Advertisement

It allowed Kershaw to face batters during a team workout Thursday, throwing five innings and 75 pitches. That, Roberts told reporters, should enable Kershaw to be built up to an almost normal length for his first regular-season start, even after a lockout-shortened spring training.

“To have him in the five slot allowed for him to get the full build up,” Roberts said. “So now for him to go five [innings] and 75 [pitches], to then go into his first start, gives us a better chance not only that day, but also days following with him and managing the bullpen. That’s the thought behind it.”

The fact Kershaw is healthy at all to start the season has been a pleasant surprise for the Dodgers. After missing the playoffs last year with an elbow injury, Kershaw waited until January to begin his offseason throwing program.

However, he was able to get caught up during spring training. He not only made four Cactus League starts, but was sharp in each one, finishing the spring with a 3.09 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 11 ⅔ innings.

“I told Clayton, this is as good as I’ve seen him from day one in spring training in all my six years with him, seven years now,” Roberts said. “So he’s in a really good spot.”

DH decisions

The Dodgers opening day lineup contained a surprise, with Justin Turner slotted into the designated hitter’s spot and Max Muncy playing third base.

#Dodgers opening day lineup



Justin Turner is the DH, batting cleanup. Max Muncy at 3B, Gavin Lux at 2B pic.twitter.com/K63sTztMsw — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) April 8, 2022

Roberts described the decision as a coin flip, and said Turner will return to his normal spot at third on Saturday. The manager also indicated that Turner, Muncy and catcher Will Smith will likely see the most time at DH, which is being introduced to the National League permanently this season.

“I know Justin feels comfortable in that role. Max is going to have to embrace that role, because he’s going to be a DH at times,” Roberts said. “There’s really nothing next-level thinking about that.”

Roberts said left-handed reliever Victor González ended up on the injured list to begin the season because he felt soreness in his elbow following a bullpen session last week.

“The days following, it dissipated,” Roberts said of González’s elbow discomfort. “But it was just something, that kind of flare up, we just wanted to take a step back. But arm strength is there. He feels good. So we’ve got him on a program.”

Roberts said González, Phil Bickford (who was optioned to triple A to begin the season as he continues to get built up) and Tommy Kahnle and Caleb Ferguson (who are both coming back from Tommy John surgery) should be able to rejoin the team within 3 to 4 ½ weeks.