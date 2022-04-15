Clippers’ Paul George will miss tonight’s play-in game against New Orleans

Clippers star Paul George has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss Friday’s game against New Orleans to decide the Western Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot, a person with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly told The Times.

George scored a game-high 34 points in the Clippers’ loss Tuesday to Minnesota in the first game of the play-in, a result that left the Clippers needing to beat New Orleans to advance to a first-round series against top-seeded Phoenix.

This story will be updated.