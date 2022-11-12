College football: No. 25 Washington rallies past No. 6 Oregon, hurts Ducks’ CFP hopes

Peyton Henry kicked a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left, and Washington ended Oregon’s eight-game winning streak with a 37-34 victory Saturday night, dealing a blow to the Ducks’ chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Michael Penix Jr. threw a 62-yard scoring pass to Taj Davis to tie it at 34 with 3:07 to go after Ducks quarterback Bo Nix limped off the field on the previous series.

Nix returned after Henry’s field goal and got Oregon (9-2, 6-1 Pac-12 Conference), No. 6 in the CFP rankings, to the Washington 38-yard line, but the final drive fizzled because of a penalty. The No. 25 Huskies (8-2, 5-2) won in Eugene for the first time since 2016.

Penix threw for 408 yards and two touchdowns as Washington stopped a 13-game losing streak against ranked Oregon teams. The last win was in 2002, when the Huskies beat Oregon 42-12 when the Ducks were No. 23 in the Associated Press poll. Washington had been 0-7 against the Ducks when they are ranked in the AP top 10.

Huskies kicker Peyton Henry (47) celebrates with teammates after making a go-ahead, 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left. (Andy Nelson / Associated Press)

Nix fell after a two-yard run on third and five on the Washington 10-yard line, and he limped off the field. Cameron Lewis’ 26-yard field goal finished the drive to make it 34-27 with 3:54 left. Nix was replaced for a series by backup Ty Thompson.

Nix threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 59 yards and an additional touchdown. The loss ended the Ducks’ 23-game home winning streak, the third-longest streak in the nation and a victory shy of the school record.

Penix went into the game as the national leader in passing yards per game with 359.1. He had a streak of eight straight games with 300 or more yards passing that ended last week in a victory over Oregon State.

The Huskies scored on their opening series when Penix handed off to Wayne Taulapapa, who dashed 13 yards down the middle for a touchdown.

The Ducks settled for a 43-yard field goal from Lewis on their first drive. Henry kicked a 30-yarder to make it 10-3 early in the second quarter.

Oregon got to the one-yard line on the ensuing drive, but the snap was fumbled and Washington recovered. The Huskies did not move the ball and instead the Ducks had good field position ahead of Nix’s 10-yard touchdown dash, his 14th touchdown run of the season, to pull Oregon to within 13-10.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix runs for a 10-yard touchdown during the second quarter. Nix accounted for three touchdowns. (Andy Nelson / Associated Press)

After Nix hit Dont’e Thornton with a 46-yard touchdown pass on the Ducks’ first drive of the second half for a 17-13 lead, Cameron Davis scored on a three-yard run to put the Huskies back on top.

Noah Whittington’s 29-yard scoring run gave Oregon a 24-20 lead midway through the third. It was a back-and-forth duel the rest of the way.

A 76-yard touchdown pass from Penix to Ja’Lynn Polk gave the Huskies a 27-24 lead in the third quarter. Nix answered with a 67-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin.

Jeffrey Bassa’s interception of Penix at the goal line to start the fourth quarter appeared to shift the momentum to the Ducks until Nix’s untimely injury.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 408 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. (Andy Nelson / Associated Press)

The takeaway

Washington: The Huskies hadn’t visited Eugene since 2018, when Oregon won 30-27 in overtime. Washington got a boost from the full return of linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, who missed the first eight games of the season recovering from a knee injury. He saw a few snaps last weekend in the victory over Oregon State.

Oregon: The Ducks missed out on going 7-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time since 2019. The loss ended a run in which Oregon won 16 of the last 18 over Washington. In addition to stopping the overall winning streak in Eugene, the loss also ended a school-record 17 straight conference wins at home.

Up next

Washington: The Huskies host Colorado next Saturday.

Oregon: The Ducks host No. 13 Utah next Saturday.