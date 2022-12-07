Padres land free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts for 11 years, $280 million

The Padres, who already had two shortstops, got their shortstop.

The third try was the charm.

Shortly after the winter meetings ended, the team and free agent Xander Bogaerts reached an agreement on an 11-year, $280 million deal Wednesday night.

That came after the Padres’ unsuccessful tries to land shortstop Trea Turner on Monday and right fielder Aaron Judge on Tuesday.

Bogaerts will almost certainly play shortstop for the Padres in 2023 with Ha-Seong Kim moving over to second base and Fernando Tatis Jr. playing center field when his suspension for a failed PED test is over April 21. This also presumably moves Jake Cronenworth to first base after playing primarily at second base the past two seasons.



The 30-year-old Bogaerts brings a .292/.356/.458 career hitting line to the Padres. He spent the first 10 years of his career (2013-22) with the Red Sox.

The contract has no opt-outs and Bogaerts has a no-trade clause. The deal is the longest ever given to a player in his 30s.