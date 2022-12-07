Winter meetings: Aaron Judge re-signs with Yankees

With Aaron Judge re-signing with Yankees, it’s not been a great week for the Padres’ golden era

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have been a joy to watch, and a bit of a financial mystery, as they have basically declared themselves a large-market team over the past few years.

Manny Machado is here. Fernando Tatis Jr. is here. Juan Soto is here, and Yu Darvish, and Blake Snell, and Josh Hader, too.

The team that once set franchise records by spending $83 million on Wil Myers and $140 million on Eric Hosmer spent this week taking on some of the grand old teams of the sport, dollar for dollar.

The Padres lost, twice.

On Monday, Trea Turner selected the Philadelphia Phillies and their $300-million offer over the Padres, leaving $42 million on the table. On Tuesday, the Padres reportedly met with Aaron Judge and, on Wednesday morning, the Padres learned Judge had accepted a reported nine-year, $360 million deal to stay with the New York Yankees.

At first glance, no worries: Turner is an East Coast guy who loved playing with Bryce Harper in Washington and adores the Phillies’ hitting coach, Kevin Long.

And Judge? He gets to be the pride of the Yankees: the new captain of the team, and the satisfaction of knowing that he turned down $213.5 million from the Yankees before last season and hit so many home runs that the Yankees had to pay 69 percent more to retain him.

But look at all those Padres stars in the second paragraph. Of those six players, Machado is the only one who signed as a free agent, for $300 million. Tatis signed his $340-million extension after he had played 143 major league games.

Soto, Darvish, Snell and Hader all came in trades. Soto is eligible for free agency after next season. Darvish, Snell and Hader are eligible for free agency after this season.

Machado can opt out of his contract after this season.

Joe Musgrove happily signed a $100-million extension to stay with the Padres, but San Diego is his hometown. We’ll see what the other players do — and there are plenty of stars still available in free agency this winter — but this era of Padres baseball might not be as long and glorious as the great fans here had hoped.