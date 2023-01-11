Advertisement
Tennis star Naomi Osaka announces she’s pregnant by posting ultrasound photo

Naomi Osaka of Japan listens to a question during a news conference at the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament
Naomi Osaka of Japan listens to a question during a news conference at the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo in September.
(Hiro Komae / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Tennis star Naomi Osaka posted “a little life update” on social media Wednesday morning:

She’s pregnant.

Osaka, 25, did not state the news outright, but her post included an ultrasound photo and a reflective message that indicated she will not return to the court until the 2024 Australia Open.

“One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, “that’s my mom,” haha,” she wrote. “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024.”

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion. She hasn’t played since September and last week withdrew from this year’s Australia Open without explanation.

“Congratulations from both of us,” tennis legend Billie Jean King tweeted in response to Osaka’s post Wednesday.

