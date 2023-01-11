Tennis star Naomi Osaka announces she’s pregnant by posting ultrasound photo
Tennis star Naomi Osaka posted “a little life update” on social media Wednesday morning:
She’s pregnant.
Osaka, 25, did not state the news outright, but her post included an ultrasound photo and a reflective message that indicated she will not return to the court until the 2024 Australia Open.
“One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, “that’s my mom,” haha,” she wrote. “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024.”
Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion. She hasn’t played since September and last week withdrew from this year’s Australia Open without explanation.
“Congratulations from both of us,” tennis legend Billie Jean King tweeted in response to Osaka’s post Wednesday.
Naomi Osaka enters the BNP Paribas Open with confidence she can enjoy tennis again after sharing her mental health struggles last year.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.