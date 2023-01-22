Advertisement
49ers eliminate Cowboys again, face Eagles for NFC championship

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (middle) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Dallas Cowboys.
Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — 

Relying on a smothering defense and a grind-it-out running game, the San Francisco 49ers held on Sunday for a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC divisional playoff game at Levi’s Stadium.

For the third time in the past four years, the 49ers advanced to the conference championship game. They will play at Philadelphia on Sunday.

It was another frustrating postseason defeat for the Cowboys, who have not won a divisional round game since 1995, when they last won a Super Bowl.

Dallas fell prey to some familiar problems — interceptions by quarterback Dak Prescott and a blocked extra-point attempt by Brett Maher.

Prescott, who was tied for the NFL lead this season with 15 interceptions, saw two of his passes picked off by the 49ers. Maher was coming off a game in which he missed a league-record four consecutive PATs.

San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards.

Tight end George Kittle led the 49ers with five receptions for 95 yards, and Christian McCaffrey scored his team’s lone touchdown with a two-yard run.

Sam Farmer

Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons.

