NCAA tournament: No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson stuns No. 1 seed Purdue

Fairleigh Dickinson became the second No. 16 seed in history to win an NCAA tournament game, stunning top-seeded Purdue 63-58 behind 19 points from Sean Moore and a relentless, hustling defense Friday night.

The shortest team in the tournament, the Knights (21-15) showed no fear in swarming 7-foot-4 All-American center Zach Edey from the start. FDU’s players were quicker and more composed than those from the Big Ten Conference champion Boilermakers (29-6).

Five years ago, UMBC showed the way for the little guys by overwhelming Virginia in the first 16-over-1 victory after numerous close calls over the years. Still, No. 16s had a 1-150 record before FDU’s shocker.

Fairleigh Dickinson didn’t even win the Northeast Conference tournament, falling by one point in the title game to Merrimack, which could not participate in the NCAA tournament because of an NCAA rule that bars it from the postseason because it is still completing its four-year transition from Division II.

FDU held Purdue scoreless for more than 5½ minutes down the stretch and moved ahead by five on a three-pointer by Moore with 1:03 left. The Knights held on from there, becoming the second consecutive double-digit seed to send the Boilermakers home. Purdue was a No. 3 seed when it lost to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s, another small New Jersey school , in the Sweet 16 last year.

Purdue’s Zach Edey (15), Fletcher Loyer (2) and Caleb Furst (1) walk off the court after losing to Fairleigh Dickinson. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Edey finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds in what might have been his final college game, but the Knights consistently denied him the ball down the stretch. He did not attempt a shot in the final nine minutes. The junior center is a possible NBA lottery pick, but the bitterness of this defeat could sway him to stick around for another year.

The Knights’ two previous NCAA tournament wins came in the First Four, including this year, when they drubbed Texas Southern 84-61. After that game, Knights coach Tobin Anderson told his players he believed they could handle Edey and Co.

“The more I see Purdue, the more I think we can beat them,” Anderson told his players in the locker room.

Some of Purdue’s players said they felt disrespected by the comments, which turned out to be prophetic.

The Knights will now meet the Memphis-Florida Atlantic winner Sunday for a Sweet 16 berth and trip to play at Madison Square Garden in New York next week — just a short drive from the private school’s campus in Teaneck, N.J.

Just being in the tourney was quite an accomplishment for FDU, which went 4-22 a year ago.

Fairleigh Dickinson guard Grant Singleton (4) celebrates after a second-half basket against Purdue. The Knights went 4-22 last season. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

This was Anderson’s first season at the school, and after he landed the job in May, he held a practice the first night just so he knew what he had to work with from a team that had the second-worst record in the program’s 58-year history.

It wasn’t a lot, so he brought three players — 5-foot-8 Demetre Roberts, Grant Singleton and Moore — along with him from Division II power St. Thomas Aquinas.

Turns out, they are giant slayers.

And it was the Boilermakers, not the undersized Knights, who were scrambling from the opening tip. Purdue might have had Fairleigh Dickinson outsized on the floor and in the stands, as a boisterous group of Boilermakers fans gave their team what felt like a home-court advantage despite being 240 miles from West Lafayette, Ind.

However, when the Knights’ Joe Munden drained a step-back three-pointer in the first half, “F-D-U!” chants broke out inside the arena and it became obvious this small team had big dreams.

Without a player on its roster taller than 6-6, Fairleigh Dickinson sometimes needed two players to guard Edey — one in front and one behind — and he missed his first three shots before a dunk.

Edey showed some frustration and at one point told one of the officials, “Sir, he’s holding my left arm.”

Purdue eventually settled in and reeled off 11 straight points — four on free throws by Edey — to take 24-19 lead. The Knights, though, responded with their own spurt and Heru Bligen’s layup after a steal helped FDU take a 32-31 into halftime.

Roberts finished with 12 points and 6-4 forward Cameron Tweedy had 10 points on five-for-six shooting for FDU.