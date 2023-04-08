Third round of Masters play suspended for the day by rain

Adam Scott walks off the 13th green during the weather-delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Due to heavy rains, the third round of the Masters was suspended at 3:17 p.m. local time Saturday for the rest of the day.

The day was called with Brooks Koepka leading the tournament at 13 under par through six holes.

Also through six holes were Jon Rahm at nine under and amateur Sam Bennett at six under.

Play was suspended twice Friday — the second time for good after three tall Georgia pine trees fell near the 17th tee box. Those trees were removed overnight and the ground repaired, but the circles where they stood and the scars across the fairway — all filled in with green sand — were clearly evident.

Friday’s second round was completed Saturday morning.

Heading into this year’s tournament, there had been rain in 47 of the 86 Masters, with eight days postponed. Four of those days were made up by scheduling 36 holes in one day: 1936, 1938, 1939 and 2003.

The last time the Masters spilled into a Monday was 1983.

Each of the last four years, adverse weather led to schedule adjustments.