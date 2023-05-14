Bill Plaschke wins first place for columns in APSE competition
Times columnist Bill Plaschke won first place in the 2022 Associated Press Sports Editors’ columnist competition, adding to the publication’s awards haul that included Grand Slam honors.
Plaschke was recognized for a portfolio of columns that included a tribute to Vin Scully, a profile of forgotten USC Heisman winner Charles White, commentary on the Dodgers’ 2022 playoff elimination and a critique of the Mater Dei football program following hazing allegations. It was Plaschke’s ninth No. 1 finish in the column category, 20th top-10 finish and the 11th consecutive year he placed in the top 10.
Plaschke: Why has USC forgotten Charles White? Haunted Heisman winner hopes relationship heals
Former USC Heisman winner Charles White is suffering from Stage 2 dementia and living in an assisted care facility. He still hopes for a USC reunion.
In the short feature category, Ben Bolch placed third for his look at UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet’s unique bond with his special-needs sister.
Jorge Castillo tied for seventh in the long feature category for his profile of Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías and placed 10th in short feature for his look at mariachis at Dodger Stadium.
Castillo, Jack Harris, Dylan Hernández, Bill Shaikin and Houston Mitchell placed ninth for event coverage for their work covering the Dodgers’ elimination from the playoffs. David Wharton, Mark E. Potts, Kent Nishimura, Li Anne Liew and Alison Sneag placed ninth in projects for their look at the Savannah Bananas, while Potts, Wharton and Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein earned general excellence in video recognition for their video coverage of the Bananas.
The Savannah Bananas have thrown out every boring baseball rule, attracting thousands of fans. This is why Banana Ball has MLB’s attention.
APSE previously announced The Times sports staff earned Grand Slam honors for the third consecutive year. The Times is the only media outlet to three-peat in the best-in-show category and joins the New York Times, Washington Post, Dallas Morning News and Star Tribune as the only grand slam winners for work produced across all platforms in 2022.
