Photos: Lakers can’t hold off surging Nuggets in Game 2

The Lakers saw their NBA title hopes take a big hit in a 108-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday that puts them in a two-game hole as the Western Conference finals moves to Los Angeles for Game 3.
Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Wally Skalij and Robert Gauthier captured many of the biggest moments from Game 2. Here’s a look at some of their best photos.
