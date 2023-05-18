Photos: Lakers can’t hold off surging Nuggets in Game 2

The Lakers saw their NBA title hopes take a big hit in a 108-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday that puts them in a two-game hole as the Western Conference finals moves to Los Angeles for Game 3.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Wally Skalij and Robert Gauthier captured many of the biggest moments from Game 2. Here’s a look at some of their best photos.

Lakers forward LeBron James loses the ball while going up for a slam dunk against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of Game 2. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray reacts after hitting a three-pointer against the Lakers in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon battle for the rebound in the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers star LeBron James pleads for a foul call against the Denver Nuggets. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green, right, fouls Lakers forward Rui Hachimura in the second half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James, left, steals a pass intended for Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the second half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell fouls Nuggets guard Jamar Murray in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers coach Darvin Ham huddles with his team during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)