Advertisement
Sports

Photos: Lakers can’t hold off surging Nuggets in Game 2

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, and Lakers forward Anthony Davis battle for the rebound.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, and Lakers forward Anthony Davis battle for the rebound during the first half of the Lakers’ 108-103 loss in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Robert Gauthier
Wally Skalij
Share

The Lakers saw their NBA title hopes take a big hit in a 108-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday that puts them in a two-game hole as the Western Conference finals moves to Los Angeles for Game 3.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Wally Skalij and Robert Gauthier captured many of the biggest moments from Game 2. Here’s a look at some of their best photos.

Lakers forward LeBron James loses the ball while going up for a slam dunk against the Denver Nuggets.
Lakers forward LeBron James loses the ball while going up for a slam dunk against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of Game 2.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray reacts after hitting a three-pointer against the Lakers in the fourth quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon battle for the rebound.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon battle for the rebound in the second half.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star LeBron James pleads for a foul call against the Denver Nuggets.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green fouls Lakers forward Rui Hachimura.
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green, right, fouls Lakers forward Rui Hachimura in the second half.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward LeBron James steals a pass intended for Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Lakers forward LeBron James, left, steals a pass intended for Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the second half.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell fouls Nuggets guard Jamar Murray in the first quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers coach Darvin Ham huddles with his team during the second half.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Sports
Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement