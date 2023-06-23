Las Vegas Summer League schedules set for Lakers and Clippers

A rack of basketballs is wheeled off the court before Las Vegas Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in 2021.

The NBA released the Las Vegas Summer League schedule Friday, with the Lakers opening play July 7 against the Golden State Warriors and the Clippers beginning play July 8 against the Utah Jazz.

The league runs from July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. All games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 or NBA TV.

Each team is guaranteed five games, with the top four teams after four games entering a playoff for the league title.

Here is the Lakers schedule (all games at Thomas & Mack Center): July 7 vs. Golden State, 8 p.m. (ESPN); July 9 vs. Charlotte, 1 p.m. (ESPN2); July 12 vs. Boston, 7 p.m. (ESPN2); July 14 vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV).

Here is the Clippers schedule (all games at Thomas & Mack Center unless noted): July 8 vs Utah, 7 p.m. (ESPN2); July 10 vs. Sacramento, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); July 12 vs. Memphis, 12:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion (NBA TV); July 14 vs. Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m. (NBA TV).