Trevon Diggs lashes out at Dak Prescott at Cowboys camp in Oxnard. No big deal, right?

Trevon Diggs called Dak Prescott “a winner.”

The Dallas Cowboys star cornerback also said of the veteran quarterback, “I know Dak is going to lead us to where we need to go.”

That was seven months ago.

Diggs wasn’t feeling quite as friendly toward Prescott during an incident Tuesday at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard.

Footage captured by multiple fans in attendance at River Ridge Playing Fields shows Diggs confronting Prescott following a play in which the quarterback was attempting to score on a broken pass play near the end zone.

As Diggs was starting to walk away from the conversation, he turned back and seemed to shout at Prescott, “Shut your b— a— up!”

Pretty sure he didn’t follow that comment up by calling Prescott “a winner” again.

Diggs is a fourth-year player coming off consecutive Pro Bowl honors. Last week, he and the Cowboys agreed on a five-year, $97-million contract extension. Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowler entering his eighth NFL season, is coming off a season in which he had a career-high 15 interception in just 12 games.

It’s unclear what Prescott might have said to make Diggs tell him to shut his butt up this week, but the quarterback’s reaction was pretty classic. Prescott appeared to be done with the interaction and started jogging back to the huddle, only to toss the ball (not hard) at his angry teammate’s back along the way.

So a lot has changed between the two men since January, right?

Well, probably not. Back then, Prescott was coming off a rough performance in a 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders in the regular-season finale, completing just 14 of 37 passes for 128 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Days later in a wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however, Prescott had his best game of the season, completing 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Diggs’ supportive words probably had little to do with the quarterback’s resurgence, but they must have been nice to hear. And they seemed sincere.

On the other hand, Diggs’ words toward Prescott this week likely meant nothing.

It’s August.

It’s hot.

It’s training camp.

Tempers can flare as the offense and defense play against each other.

Former Dallas receiver Dez Bryant took to Twitter later in the day to reassure uneasy Cowboys fans that the dust-up is not unusual in football, saying it’s “a clear sign of pure joyfulness of the game” and “nothing to worry about.”

“Dak and Diggs probably in team meetings talking about who won today with a smile on their face,” wrote Bryant, who played with Prescott in 2016 and 2017. “These guys are in camp preparing to go to battle in September… Chill..”