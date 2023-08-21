Advertisement
Dodgers’ Max Muncy’s home burglarized while he and family were at stadium

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy points up while celebrating a home run.
Dodgers infielder Max Muncy celebrates a home run in May 2021. Muncy’s home was burglarized while he and his family were at Dodger Stadium, according to a Los Angeles Police Department source.
(Harry How / Getty Images)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Dodgers infielder Max Muncy’s home was burglarized by two suspects earlier this month while he and his family were at Dodger Stadium, according to a Los Angeles Police Department source who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record.

Muncy was driving home when his alarm company alerted him about the break-in. TMZ reported that the suspects were captured on video but had fled before police arrived.

A week ago, Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas’ Lamborghini was burglarized in downtown Los Angeles, police sources told The Times. A suspect smashed the driver’s side window and stole items from the vehicle, including his mother-in-law’s purse and electronic devices, sources said.

Rojas reportedly was having dinner at a restaurant near West Olympic Boulevard and South Broadway at the time.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

