Dodgers’ Max Muncy’s home burglarized while he and family were at stadium

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy celebrates a home run in May 2021. Muncy’s home was burglarized while he and his family were at Dodger Stadium, according to a Los Angeles Police Department source.

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy’s home was burglarized by two suspects earlier this month while he and his family were at Dodger Stadium, according to a Los Angeles Police Department source who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record.

Muncy was driving home when his alarm company alerted him about the break-in. TMZ reported that the suspects were captured on video but had fled before police arrived.

A week ago, Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas’ Lamborghini was burglarized in downtown Los Angeles, police sources told The Times. A suspect smashed the driver’s side window and stole items from the vehicle, including his mother-in-law’s purse and electronic devices, sources said.

Rojas reportedly was having dinner at a restaurant near West Olympic Boulevard and South Broadway at the time.