Dodgers’ Max Muncy’s home burglarized while he and family were at stadium
Dodgers infielder Max Muncy’s home was burglarized by two suspects earlier this month while he and his family were at Dodger Stadium, according to a Los Angeles Police Department source who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record.
Muncy was driving home when his alarm company alerted him about the break-in. TMZ reported that the suspects were captured on video but had fled before police arrived.
A week ago, Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas’ Lamborghini was burglarized in downtown Los Angeles, police sources told The Times. A suspect smashed the driver’s side window and stole items from the vehicle, including his mother-in-law’s purse and electronic devices, sources said.
Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas had his Lamborghini burglarized in downtown Los Angeles after Tuesday’s win against the Milwaukee Brewers, police sources said.
Rojas reportedly was having dinner at a restaurant near West Olympic Boulevard and South Broadway at the time.
