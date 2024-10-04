Four Marine League football coaches threaten boycott against Narbonne

Narbonne freshman running back Derrick Jackson won’t get to face Banning on Friday after the Pilots forfeited in protest.

Four Marine League football coaches have signed a letter sent to City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos threatening to boycott games against Narbonne unless action is taken against the Gauchos over alleged violations of rules.

The Marine League season was scheduled to begin Friday night, with Banning playing at Narbonne, but Banning coach Raymond Grejada, one of the signees, said his team will not play. Buses have been canceled.

“The Marine League is coming together for a good reason,” he said.

Signees Grajeda, Mike Christensen of Carson, Monty Gilbreath of Gardena and Corey Walsh of San Pedro alleged, “We cannot, in good conscience, continue to subject our athletes to an environment where unethical behavior is rewarded and their safety is jeopardized. Therefore, until action is taken, we will not schedule or participate in any football games against Narbonne. Our programs deserve an even playing field, and we believe that these steps are necessary to restore the principles of fairness, safety and competition within our league.”

Narbonne received punishment from the City Section in 2019 when it was banned from the playoffs for having an ineligible player. There was a player exodus after the resignation of coach Manuel Douglas in 2020. Now the Gauchos have started gaining new players, including transfer quarterback Jaden O’Neal, and the other coaches in the league, who also have transfer students, decided the Gauchos’ new players present an “unfair advantage.”

It remains to be seen what action school principals or the Los Angeles Unified School District will take against the four football coaches.

Lagos said she received the letter earlier this week, spoke to school administrators and told them the City Section does not support the action of the coaches.

In a statement from an LAUSD spokeswoman, “Los Angeles Unified is aware of these allegations and will work with CIF to address any findings, as appropriate.”

Lagos said, “Until something is uncovered or they provide documents of something, they’re saying someone has committed a crime without going through the proper channels.”

Local District South Operations is in charge of all five high schools and conducted an investigation of Narbonne in 2019.

There were meetings being held on Friday afternoon involving LAUSD officials on how to proceed. Lagos said Banning will be charged for officials fees and any expenses Narbonne had for canceling the game. San Pedro has already changed its homecoming, which was scheduled for next week against Narbonne, to another opponent.

Trent Cornelius, the LAUSD athletics coordiator, did not return a message seeking comment.

Jim Rose, the coach at Birmingham whose team has won 42 consecutive games against City Section opponents, said, “They took a stand together. Whenever four teams from the Marine League can work together, that’s probably a good thing. If we were going to play Narbonne in the playoffs, that would be tough not to play them.”