Kelli DiMuro is leaving Chaminade to become women’s basketball coach at Cal Lutheran

Kelli DiMuro is giving up her position as girls’ basketball coach at Chaminade for the last 22 years to become the women’s basketball coach at Cal Lutheran, her husband, Rob, confirmed on Saturday.

DiMuro guided the Eagles to four Southern Section championships and two state titles. She’s a Cal Lutheran graduate.

It’s the second hiring out of the Mission League this weekend for Cal Lutheran. Crespi coach Russell White was named the men’s basketball coach. He also graduated from Cal Lutheran.

Rob DiMuro, who coaches his two daughters at Grace Brethren, said the family was in Sacramento for a club tournament when Kelli accepted the position.

