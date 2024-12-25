Advertisement
The 50 most-read Los Angeles Times Sports stories of 2024

1481474-sp-1030-world-series-gm5-rcg-5008.jpg
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Connecticut v USC
(Steph Chambers / Getty Images)
Athletics Marathon - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 16
(Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)
826727-sp-1113-ucla-colorado18-WJS.jpg
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
MLB: APR 18 Braves at Dodgers
(Brian Rothmuller / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Paris Olympics Triathlon
(Martin Bureau / Associated Press)
1469679-0802-womens-olympic-boxing-wjs008.jpg
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Super Bowl Football
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
TYSON-PAUL
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
1480456-la-sp-world-series-dodgers-yankees-game1-rg1550.jpg
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
From the Dodgers’ World Series triumph to a memorable Paris Olympic Games, here’s a look at the 50 most-read Los Angeles Times Sports stories of 2024.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting his 50th home run of the season.

Shohei Ohtani does it! Dodgers star first to 50-50 mark in three-homer, 10-RBI day

Shohei Ohtani becomes the first player to achieve 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season as the Dodgers beat Miami 20-4 to clinch a playoff berth.

Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela

Dodgers star Fernando Valenzuela, who changed MLB by sparking Fernandomania, dies at 63

Fernando Valenzuela, the Mexican-born pitcher who led the Dodgers to a World Series win and vastly expanded MLB’s Latino fan base, dies at age 63.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs for fans before playing the Liberty in New York Saturday.

Caitlin Clark marketing boom is celebrated but also draws questions of race and equity

Caitlin Clark has attracted a new wave of support for WNBA players, but some question why veteran Black WNBA stars didn’t get the same boost.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25, 2024: Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman.

Freddie Freeman makes history with walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of World Series

Freddie Freeman’s walk-off grand slam for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series came from a swing he forged decades ago through help from his father.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29, 2024: Yankees Gleyber Torres (not shown) flies out to right fielder Dodgers Mookie Betts in foul territory, on fan interference in the first inning. Game 4 of the World Series against the Yankees at Yankees Stadium in New York City Tuesday, October 29 2024. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Yankee fans who interfered with Mookie Betts banned from Game 5 of World Series

Yankee fans who grabbed Mookie Betts’ wrist while trying to pry the ball out of his glove have been banned from Game 5 of the World Series, the Yankees announced.

Southern California quarterback Miller Moss (7) is pressured by Maryland linebacker Ruben Hyppolite.

His defiance gone, Lincoln Riley struggles to explain USC’s latest devastating loss

Lincoln Riley falls under the .500 mark for the first time in his coaching career as Maryland rallies late to send USC to its third consecutive loss.

Fox Sports sideline reporter Pam Oliver talks with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle on the field

Pam Oliver’s unyielding resolve to stay in the game

Fox Sports sideline reporter Pam Oliver, who has shrugged off a litany of obstacles to set a record for most NFL games called, isn’t ready to retire.

Athletes compete in the swimming race in the Seine during the women's individual triathlon.

Olympic athletes have a new worry about the Seine, and it’s not the pollution

Many of the Olympic triathletes who swam in the Seine River this week say the current was a much bigger problem than any pollution they encountered.

PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 01: JuJu Watkins #12 of the USC Trojans drives past Paige Bueckers.

JuJu Watkins and USC see their Final Four dreams shattered in loss to UConn

Top-seeded USC loses to third-seeded Connecticut 80-73 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament at Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias stands on the mound and look forward during a game against the Giants

Hernández: Video of former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías gives teams reasons not to sign him

Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was captured on newly released video throwing a punch toward his wife, putting his MLB future in jeopardy.

Los Angeles, CA, Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Dodgers dh Shohei Ohtani hugs teammate Walker Buehler as they celebrate clinching the NL West title at Dodger Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

‘One of the boys’: Shohei Ohtani impresses Dodgers teammates with his personality, too

As much as Shohei Ohtani has surpassed expectations on the field this season, his acclimation behind the scenes has been equally noteworthy to people around the Dodgers.

Pasadena, California November 13, 2021: UCLA had coach Chip Kelly has a few words.

Plaschke: In leaving UCLA, Chip Kelly runs a selfish sneak

Chip Kelly leaving UCLA at the worst time to take an offensive coordinator job shows how he put himself first over the success of the football program.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, center, celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl.

Chiefs defeat 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII overtime thriller for second straight title

Patrick Mahomes finds Mecole Hardman on a three-yard touchdown pass in overtime, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

High school basketball jerseys from every team in California _ 1,544 and counting _ are being displayed at the Intuit Dome.

Intuit Dome features inspirational exhibit of 1,544 high school basketball jerseys

Every high school basketball team from California will have its jersey displayed in a glass-covered frame at the new Intuit Dome.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani stands in the dugout as he gets set to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Hernández: Shohei Ohtani needs to grow up in the wake of Ippei Mizuhara revelations

Shohei Ohtani won’t tell his story. So his story and his public image are now in the custody of people who hope this story will simply vanish. It won’t.

Shohei Ohtani watches his first home run as a Dodger fly well over the fence.

Plaschke: Shohei Ohtani’s first Dodgers home run lands in fan controversy

Ambar Roman and her husband felt pressured by the Dodgers to give up the Shohei Ohtani home run ball she caught. ‘I feel like the Dodgers took advantage of us.’

Los Angeles, CA - October 26: Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani sustains a shoulder injury while

Dodgers win Game 2, but will Shohei Ohtani injury complicate World Series path?

The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the World Series, but it remains to be seen if Shohei Ohtani will play in Game 3 in New York.

Stanford's Cameron Brink, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected by the Sparks.

After Caitlin Clark is drafted No. 1, Sparks select Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson

The Sparks get some needed help in the frontcourt Monday night when drafting Stanford center Cameron Brink and Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 14: The Los Angeles Dodgers introduce Shohei Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani could avoid paying tens of millions in California taxes. Not so fast, state says

California State Controller Malia Cohen says Congress should narrow the loophole that would allow Shohei Ohtani to avoid paying millions in taxes.

Goodyear, Arizona, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Shohei Ohtani warms up near the batting cage.

Who did Shohei Ohtani marry? Dodgers teammates didn’t know he had a wife: ‘Was there a wedding?’

A day after making a surprise announcement on social media that he’s married to a Japanese woman, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani provides some details.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly reacts on the sidelines while standing alongside his players

Analysis: After years of quiet quitting, Chip Kelly admits he didn’t want to be at UCLA

Chip Kelly’s explanation for leaving UCLA for a demotion at Ohio State suggests he thought little about the impact of his decision.

Tom Brady wears shades while standing in front of a sign reading "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady"

Here’s the joke that crossed the line for Tom Brady during his Netflix roast

Tom Brady was a good sport during his Netflix celebrity roast, but did not appreciate Jeff Ross’ joke that referenced Robert Kraft and a massage.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin tosses his jacket as he yells at a referee during the first half.

Plaschke: Disappearing Mick Cronin melts down amid another UCLA collapse

UCLA coach Mick Cronin isn’t handling losing well, and he needs to take responsibility for the Bruins’ issues rather than publicly blasting his players.

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark dribbles during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Caitlin Clark gets T for being ‘disrespectful to the game.’ She says WNBA salaries are as well

Caitlin Clark is refreshed after an Olympics snub gave her a month away from basketball. She’s setting records, getting technical fouls and calling out WNBA salaries.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Jurickson Profar #10 of the San Diego Padres.

Plaschke: Dodgers fans lose their cool and Dodgers lose their edge in series-tying debacle

Dodgers fans should be embarrassed by what they saw from a few bad actors at Dodger Stadium during the team’s NLDS Game 2 loss to the San Diego Padres.

Australia's Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun, stands on her head during the breaking competition 2024 Paris Olympics

Australian breakdancer Raygun to the haters: ‘I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics’

Rachael Gunn, a 36-year-old professor who represented Australia in breakdancing at the Paris Olympics, calls out the ‘hate’ she’s received for her moves.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian attend Amazon.

Ohtani’s ex-interpreter reportedly wired money to ‘Real Housewives’ star to pay gambling debts

Ryan Boyanjian, a ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star, is reportedly ‘Associate 1’ in the criminal case against Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Tommy Edman #25 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers defeat Mets in NLCS, setting up World Series showdown with Yankees

Tommy Edman drives in four runs and the Dodgers defeat the Mets 10-5 in Game 6 of the NLCS to advance to the World Series, where they will play the Yankees.

LOS ANGELES, CA -- SUNDAY, APRIL 7, 2013 -- The Clippers Matt Barnes protests a fou during the game between the Lakers and the Clippers on Sunday afternoon at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. ( Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

Matt Barnes dropped as Sacramento Kings analyst weeks after incident at Crespi High game

Former UCLA, Lakers and Clippers forward berated officials and confronted a Harvard-Westlake student broadcaster during a high school game. Now he’s out of a job as an NBA analyst.

Former Miami Heat NBA basketball player Dwyane Wade looks at a bronze statue in his image during its unveiling ceremony.

Is it Dwyane Wade or Laurence Fishburne? Artist defends statue: ‘We had the same thing with Kobe No. 8’

Many took to social media to ridicule the new Dwyane Wade statue. The Heat legend thinks it’s ‘beautiful.’ The artist says critics may not remember what Wade looked like in action.

Dodgers pitcher Ben Casparius, left, and UNC field hockey coach Erin Matson pose on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYs.

Shaikin: This Dodger’s girlfriend is ‘the Michael Jordan of field hockey.’ He’s just Ben.

Ben Casparius, the Dodgers’ rookie reliever, is dating Erin Matson, the field hockey coach at the University of North Carolina who had a decorated career as a player.

Jerry West watches warm ups prior to a 2020 game between the Clippers and Kings

Plaschke: Laker legend Jerry West’s final legacy sadly includes estrangement from Lakers

When Lakers legend Jerry West died Wednesday morning, it sadly was the Clippers and not the Lakers front office that delivered the news.

New Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman (left) and Jim Harbaugh give cheers with cans outside the coach's RV.

Why Jim Harbaugh jumped at chance to live ‘The Rockford Files’ RV beach life

Jim Harbaugh lived in an RV at the beach after the Chargers hired him as coach in a move reminiscent of James Garner’s character in “The Rockford files”.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly gestures during the Bruins' win over USC at the Coliseum on Nov. 18.

Chip Kelly leaves UCLA to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly is leaving the university for Big Ten rival Ohio State to serve as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator.

PARIS, FRANCE August 2, 2024-Taipei's Yu Ting Lin, red, shakes hands with Uzebekistan.

Olympic boxing controversy sparks fierce debate over inclusivity in women’s sports

Boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu Ting are caught in the middle of a fierce debate over their right to fight as women in the Paris Olympics.

Los Angeles, Ca, Wednesday, November 29, 2023 - Bronny James cheers his teammates.

Plaschke: Lakers’ decision to draft Bronny James is a costly move toward chaos

Despite it being a historic moment for the NBA, Bronny James will ultimately pay the highest price for the Lakers simply wanting to keep LeBron happy.

Mike Tyson hits Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match.

Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson by unanimous decision in fight lacking big moments

YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul defeats the 58-year-old Mike Tyson in their heavyweight fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night.

Stanley Wilson Jr. photo; as a child with his mom; practicing with dad; as a Stanford football player; wearing a suit and tie
An ex-NFL player died in custody. His grieving family demands to know what happened

Like his father, Stanley Wilson Jr. played in the NFL and battled drug use and mental illness. The father found redemption. But could anything save the son?

Veronica Fraley competes in the women's discus throw final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials

U.S. Olympian couldn’t pay her rent. Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian took care of it

Veronica Fraley, a U.S. discus thrower at the Paris Olympics, was having financial trouble back home. Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian helped pay off her rent for the year.

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes will wear hats featuring the likeness of Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly in a mariachi jacket in some games

Dodgers’ minor league team unwittingly rebrands with a NSFW name

The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, a Dodgers minor league team, chose “Chaquetas” as an alternate name, then learned of the word’s slang meaning.

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 11: Kinzang Lhamo of Team Bhutan competes during the Women's Marathon.

Final finisher of women’s marathon shows what it means to be an Olympian

Kinzang Lhamo of Bhutan was the final runner to cross the finish line in the women’s marathon, showing what it truly means to be an Olympic athlete.

BRONX, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30, 2024: Teammates celebrate with Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

Dodgers beat Yankees to win another World Series, cement ‘golden era’ of franchise dominance

Dodgers rally from an early five-run deficit to beat the Yankees 7-6 and secure their first full-season championship since 1988. It’s the eighth championship in franchise history.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 18: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Back with Dodgers, Freddie Freeman details son’s ‘heartbreaking’ fight for life

With son Maximus home from the hospital, Freddie Freeman returned to the Dodgers on Monday and was greeted by teammates and coaches who wore Dodgers blue #MaxStrong shirts.

An overjoyed Zachary Ruderman holds the ball the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman hit for a walk-off grand slam

Kid thought he was going to dentist. Dad took him to World Series and he caught Freddie Freeman’s grand slam

A 10-year-old Dodgers fan believed he was getting out of class early to get braces removed. Instead, he attended the World Series and caught Freddie Freeman’s walk-off grand slam.

Olympic athletes watch as fireworks light up State de France during the Paris Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday.

2024 Paris Olympics recap: Looking back at a memorable Summer Games

Everything you need to know about the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games, including the final medal count and results after two weeks in France.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift walk together after an AFC Championship.

What’s the ‘real’ Taylor Swift like? Travis Kelce’s dad talks about life around the pop superstar

Ed Kelce, the father of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, talks about how life has been since Taylor Swift started dating his son.

Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias throws from the mound.

Witness video in former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías’ domestic battery case released

A witness video shows former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías charging toward his wife, pushing her and attempting to punch in her direction.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: Mystik Dan #3, ridden by jockey Brian J. Hernandez Jr.

Mystik Dan wins the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby in a photo finish

Mystik Dan win by less than a nose over Sierra Leone to win the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

LeBron and Bronny James sit next to each other on the Lakers bench during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LeBron and Bronny James made history on court. Now they may have to appear in court over alleged car crash

LeBron and Bronny James are being sued for their alleged involvement in a 2022 car crash. The lawsuit was filed the day after they became the first father-son duo to play an NBA game together.

Darius Morris is holding a basketball and wearing his Lakers uniform

Ex-Laker Darius Morris died of heart disease; cocaine played a role, medical examiner says

Ex-Laker Darius Morris died at 33 of coronary artery disease, though cocaine, hydrocodone and ethanol played a role, the L.A. County medical examiner says.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25, 2024: Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman.

From living the RV beach life to World Series heroics: Our favorite 2024 Sports stories

The Times’ Sports reporting staff selects their favorite story from 2024, a showcase of stories that hold a special place with 17 writers.

