The 50 most-read Los Angeles Times Sports stories of 2024
From the Dodgers’ World Series triumph to a memorable Paris Olympic Games, here’s a look at the 50 most-read Los Angeles Times Sports stories of 2024.
Shohei Ohtani becomes the first player to achieve 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season as the Dodgers beat Miami 20-4 to clinch a playoff berth.
Fernando Valenzuela, the Mexican-born pitcher who led the Dodgers to a World Series win and vastly expanded MLB’s Latino fan base, dies at age 63.
Caitlin Clark has attracted a new wave of support for WNBA players, but some question why veteran Black WNBA stars didn’t get the same boost.
Freddie Freeman’s walk-off grand slam for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series came from a swing he forged decades ago through help from his father.
Yankee fans who grabbed Mookie Betts’ wrist while trying to pry the ball out of his glove have been banned from Game 5 of the World Series, the Yankees announced.
Lincoln Riley falls under the .500 mark for the first time in his coaching career as Maryland rallies late to send USC to its third consecutive loss.
Fox Sports sideline reporter Pam Oliver, who has shrugged off a litany of obstacles to set a record for most NFL games called, isn’t ready to retire.
Many of the Olympic triathletes who swam in the Seine River this week say the current was a much bigger problem than any pollution they encountered.
Top-seeded USC loses to third-seeded Connecticut 80-73 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament at Moda Center in Portland, Ore.
Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was captured on newly released video throwing a punch toward his wife, putting his MLB future in jeopardy.
As much as Shohei Ohtani has surpassed expectations on the field this season, his acclimation behind the scenes has been equally noteworthy to people around the Dodgers.
Chip Kelly leaving UCLA at the worst time to take an offensive coordinator job shows how he put himself first over the success of the football program.
Patrick Mahomes finds Mecole Hardman on a three-yard touchdown pass in overtime, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Every high school basketball team from California will have its jersey displayed in a glass-covered frame at the new Intuit Dome.
Shohei Ohtani won’t tell his story. So his story and his public image are now in the custody of people who hope this story will simply vanish. It won’t.
Ambar Roman and her husband felt pressured by the Dodgers to give up the Shohei Ohtani home run ball she caught. ‘I feel like the Dodgers took advantage of us.’
The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the World Series, but it remains to be seen if Shohei Ohtani will play in Game 3 in New York.
The Sparks get some needed help in the frontcourt Monday night when drafting Stanford center Cameron Brink and Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson.
California State Controller Malia Cohen says Congress should narrow the loophole that would allow Shohei Ohtani to avoid paying millions in taxes.
A day after making a surprise announcement on social media that he’s married to a Japanese woman, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani provides some details.
Chip Kelly’s explanation for leaving UCLA for a demotion at Ohio State suggests he thought little about the impact of his decision.
Tom Brady was a good sport during his Netflix celebrity roast, but did not appreciate Jeff Ross’ joke that referenced Robert Kraft and a massage.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin isn’t handling losing well, and he needs to take responsibility for the Bruins’ issues rather than publicly blasting his players.
Caitlin Clark is refreshed after an Olympics snub gave her a month away from basketball. She’s setting records, getting technical fouls and calling out WNBA salaries.
Dodgers fans should be embarrassed by what they saw from a few bad actors at Dodger Stadium during the team’s NLDS Game 2 loss to the San Diego Padres.
Rachael Gunn, a 36-year-old professor who represented Australia in breakdancing at the Paris Olympics, calls out the ‘hate’ she’s received for her moves.
Ryan Boyanjian, a ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star, is reportedly ‘Associate 1’ in the criminal case against Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.
Tommy Edman drives in four runs and the Dodgers defeat the Mets 10-5 in Game 6 of the NLCS to advance to the World Series, where they will play the Yankees.
Former UCLA, Lakers and Clippers forward berated officials and confronted a Harvard-Westlake student broadcaster during a high school game. Now he’s out of a job as an NBA analyst.
Is it Dwyane Wade or Laurence Fishburne? Artist defends statue: ‘We had the same thing with Kobe No. 8’
Many took to social media to ridicule the new Dwyane Wade statue. The Heat legend thinks it’s ‘beautiful.’ The artist says critics may not remember what Wade looked like in action.
Ben Casparius, the Dodgers’ rookie reliever, is dating Erin Matson, the field hockey coach at the University of North Carolina who had a decorated career as a player.
When Lakers legend Jerry West died Wednesday morning, it sadly was the Clippers and not the Lakers front office that delivered the news.
Jim Harbaugh lived in an RV at the beach after the Chargers hired him as coach in a move reminiscent of James Garner’s character in “The Rockford files”.
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly is leaving the university for Big Ten rival Ohio State to serve as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator.
Boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu Ting are caught in the middle of a fierce debate over their right to fight as women in the Paris Olympics.
Despite it being a historic moment for the NBA, Bronny James will ultimately pay the highest price for the Lakers simply wanting to keep LeBron happy.
YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul defeats the 58-year-old Mike Tyson in their heavyweight fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night.
Like his father, Stanley Wilson Jr. played in the NFL and battled drug use and mental illness. The father found redemption. But could anything save the son?
Veronica Fraley, a U.S. discus thrower at the Paris Olympics, was having financial trouble back home. Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian helped pay off her rent for the year.
The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, a Dodgers minor league team, chose “Chaquetas” as an alternate name, then learned of the word’s slang meaning.
Kinzang Lhamo of Bhutan was the final runner to cross the finish line in the women’s marathon, showing what it truly means to be an Olympic athlete.
Dodgers rally from an early five-run deficit to beat the Yankees 7-6 and secure their first full-season championship since 1988. It’s the eighth championship in franchise history.
With son Maximus home from the hospital, Freddie Freeman returned to the Dodgers on Monday and was greeted by teammates and coaches who wore Dodgers blue #MaxStrong shirts.
Kid thought he was going to dentist. Dad took him to World Series and he caught Freddie Freeman’s grand slam
A 10-year-old Dodgers fan believed he was getting out of class early to get braces removed. Instead, he attended the World Series and caught Freddie Freeman’s walk-off grand slam.
Everything you need to know about the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games, including the final medal count and results after two weeks in France.
Ed Kelce, the father of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, talks about how life has been since Taylor Swift started dating his son.
A witness video shows former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías charging toward his wife, pushing her and attempting to punch in her direction.
Mystik Dan win by less than a nose over Sierra Leone to win the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
LeBron and Bronny James made history on court. Now they may have to appear in court over alleged car crash
LeBron and Bronny James are being sued for their alleged involvement in a 2022 car crash. The lawsuit was filed the day after they became the first father-son duo to play an NBA game together.
Ex-Laker Darius Morris died at 33 of coronary artery disease, though cocaine, hydrocodone and ethanol played a role, the L.A. County medical examiner says.
The Times’ Sports reporting staff selects their favorite story from 2024, a showcase of stories that hold a special place with 17 writers.