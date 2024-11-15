UCLA vs. Washington: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

UCLA doesn’t want to go hungry in Seattle: Five things to watch vs. Washington

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers scrambles during a game against Indiana on Sept. 14. Garbers and the Bruins will need to be in top form to beat Washington on the road Friday night.

By the end of their trip to Seattle, UCLA players might feel like playing Nirvana on their headphones while sipping lattes with a bear foam design on top.

Everywhere they’ve gone this season, the Bruins have made themselves at home. There’s no doubt they’ve played their best football on the road. A team with a sub-.500 record has gone 3-2 in away games, with the losses coming against No. 4 Penn State and No. 22 Louisiana State.

They’ll need to be in top form again Friday evening at Husky Stadium.