UCLA vs. Washington: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

UCLA doesn’t want to go hungry in Seattle: Five things to watch vs. Washington
By the end of their trip to Seattle, UCLA players might feel like playing Nirvana on their headphones while sipping lattes with a bear foam design on top.
Everywhere they’ve gone this season, the Bruins have made themselves at home. There’s no doubt they’ve played their best football on the road. A team with a sub-.500 record has gone 3-2 in away games, with the losses coming against No. 4 Penn State and No. 22 Louisiana State.
They’ll need to be in top form again Friday evening at Husky Stadium.
UCLA vs. Washington: How to watch the game, plus betting odds
UCLA (4-5) will try to win its third fourth game when it faces Washington (5-5) at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Friday at 6 p.m. PST. The game will air Fox.
Here are the betting odds for Saturday’s game between UCLA and Washington: