Advertisement
Live UCLA football vs. Washington

UCLA vs. Washington: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Ethan Garbers and UCLA try to move closer to bowl contention and build upon their road-warrior reputation with a win over Washington on Friday at 6 p.m. PST.

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
Share via
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers.
(Ryan Sun / Associated Press)
Share via

UCLA doesn’t want to go hungry in Seattle: Five things to watch vs. Washington

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers scrambles during a game
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers scrambles during a game against Indiana on Sept. 14. Garbers and the Bruins will need to be in top form to beat Washington on the road Friday night.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Ben Bolch

By the end of their trip to Seattle, UCLA players might feel like playing Nirvana on their headphones while sipping lattes with a bear foam design on top.

Everywhere they’ve gone this season, the Bruins have made themselves at home. There’s no doubt they’ve played their best football on the road. A team with a sub-.500 record has gone 3-2 in away games, with the losses coming against No. 4 Penn State and No. 22 Louisiana State.

They’ll need to be in top form again Friday evening at Husky Stadium.

Read the full story
Share via

UCLA vs. Washington: How to watch the game, plus betting odds

UCLA (4-5) will try to win its third fourth game when it faces Washington (5-5) at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Friday at 6 p.m. PST. The game will air Fox.

Here are the betting odds for Saturday’s game between UCLA and Washington:
Advertisement