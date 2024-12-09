The Times of Troy: The next month is key for these six Trojans

Hi, everyone! I’m Ryan Kartje, your USC beat writer at The Times, reporting to you in the aftermath of the first 12-team College Football Playoff bracket reveal. How Penn State, a team that probably should’ve lost to USC, ended up with an easier path to the title game than Oregon, the undefeated Big Ten champ, is lost on me. But I can’t shake the fact that two former Pac-12 teams have byes in the first 12-team playoff … while USC is spending its Christmas in Las Vegas.

There are worse places to spend bowl season, of course. And for many of USC’s young players, the next month of practice time ahead of the matchup with Texas A&M is crucial.

For some, this bowl season is especially important. Here are six in particular who I’ll be watching closely in the coming weeks.

5. Zachariah Branch, wideout

All parties can agree Zachariah Branch didn’t reach the potential he or USC thought he could during the 2024 season. Does Lincoln Riley still believe Branch can get there?

With the portal now open, there’s no doubt other interested teams will be circling the speedy former five-star receiver. Count me as someone who still believes in Branch’s ability and thinks he was miscast at times in the Trojans offense this season. He might not be the only talented Trojan receiver who draws portal interest either.

4. Desman Stephens, linebacker

Stephens was a bright spot in limited reps as a freshman, and with experienced linebackers Mason Cobb and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold leaving, he’ll be expected to step into a pivotal role right away as a sophomore.

A former defensive back, Stephens already has great coverage instincts. But can he bring the physicality against the run that Mascarenas-Arnold and Cobb brought to the middle of USC’s defense? He’ll get a chance to prove himself over the next month.

3. Kameryn Fountain, defensive end

Fountain looked like a budding star down the stretch as defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn unleashed him on the edge. Despite playing in just seven games, the freshman finished second on USC’s defense in pressures.

He and Sam Greene looked like a promising pair of pass rushers through the season’s final month. But with Greene in the transfer portal, Fountain’s progress is now even more essential. He and incoming freshman defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart would make for a strong one-two punch to build around.

2. Marcelles Williams and Braylon Conley, cornerbacks

USC is slated to lose as many as six cornerbacks — and three of its safeties — so developing its young defensive backs this bowl season will be paramount. Williams made a splash in the spring and seemed primed for playing time into the fall, before injuries slowed his progress. Conley impressed coaches with his development as a freshman, too.

But are either ready to take on starting roles? Their development is crucial in the coming months. Regardless, expect USC to go after several defensive backs in the portal.

1. Jayden Maiava, quarterback

This one should be obvious. USC has all of bowl season to hand the keys of the offense to Maiava and see what happens. Nothing is more important this offseason than bolstering confidence at the quarterback position.

USC will add a quarterback in the portal, but Riley described that addition as “depth” last week. Riley said he’d be “very very excited” going into next season with Maiava and five-star freshman Husan Longstreet as his QB1 and QB2. But will he feel the same way in the new year? More quarterbacks are bound to enter the portal in the coming weeks. Could one catch his eye?

Maiava has the tools to be that guy. The question, in the coming weeks, is what he does with them now.

Extra points

Linebacker Eric Gentry reacts to the crowd against Michigan. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

—USC signed just three of the top 25 recruits in California to its 2025 class, per 247 Sports. It signed just two last year. That’s two consecutive classes in which USC signed fewer top California recruits than Oregon and Alabama. Over the last two seasons, Oregon has signed 12 of the state’s top-25 recruits, while Alabama has seven. This year, the Tide signed three of the top seven, while USC reeled in just one: Corona Centennial quarterback Husan Longstreet. FOX’s Colin Cowherd floated the idea that USC’s decreasing focus on Southern California is because those prospects are “soft” compared with others from the Southeast. But just look at those two classes, and you’ll find plenty of guys that USC took a swing at … and missed. I don’t think it’s realistic to ask Riley to lock down the Southland like his predecessors once did. It’s a different world these days. But the national approach has its risks. Especially when you lose momentum on the field.

—Matt Entz was always bound for a bigger job, if everything worked out as USC’s linebackers coach. So his departure to become head coach at Fresno State comes as no surprise. But it’s a big blow, nonetheless. Entz helped unlock linebacker Eric Gentry and developed Desman Stephens into a budding star by the end of his freshman season. Replacing him won’t be an easy task, but I’d expect USC to pursue an assistant that can step seamlessly into Lynn’s scheme. An obvious dot to connect: Ken Norton Jr., who was linebackers coach under Pete Carroll and worked with Lynn during his single season at UCLA. A more outside-the-box candidate: former All-Pro linebacker and current Chargers linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman, who played with Lynn at Penn State.

—Gentry is planning to return for the bowl game. Which should be a major boost in the middle of USC’s defense. Gentry played in just four games this season before a series of concussions forced him to redshirt, yet somehow still leads the Trojans in tackles for loss (6.5). He’ll be the centerpiece of USC’s defense next season, assuming that he plans to return. After openly expressing his dislike of USC’s previous defensive staff, Gentry was a big fan of Entz. Will another linebackers coach view his role in the same way?

—Pete Carroll will teach “The Game of Life” this spring. Whatever that means. Carroll’s return to campus as professor Pete might be the most in-demand class USC will have ever seen. We now have some details about what to expect: The course will draw from Carroll’s “Win Forever” philosophy and, according to the Marshall School of Business, “will help students develop their personal game plan for life after graduation.” Only 50 graduating seniors will get a spot.

Saint finds his stride

Saint Thomas drives against Gonzaga’s Khalif Battle in October. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

My biggest question coming out of USC’s Big Ten hoops debut last week was how Saint Thomas — a player many, including Eric Musselman, believed could be the Trojans’ best, most versatile playmaker this season — suddenly looked so tentative as a scorer.

Thomas took just six shots against Oregon and missed all six. His shooting percentage fell to just 34% for the season after the loss, with only seven three-pointers in nine games.

He was still making an impact, leading USC in rebounds (5.8) and assists (4.6), but USC needed him to be a scorer. After the game, his teammates offered messages of encouragement.

“We need him to take those shots, especially when he’s open,” guard Desmond Claude said. “We need him. We all recognize that. We just have to get him going.”

Mission accomplished: A trip to Seattle was apparently all that Thomas needed, as the Northern Colorado transfer scored 19 on 9 of 12 shooting in a breakout performance, lifting USC to its first-ever Big Ten hoops win at Washington.

“He’s a hell of a scorer,” guard Chibuzo Agbo said of Thomas earlier in the week. “Sometimes, all it takes is to see one go in.”

