Prep baseball roundup: Bonita (6-0) wins tournament championship

Sophomore Luke Mistone and junior Aiden Caron each contributed three hits to help unbeaten Bonita (6-0) win the Inland Valley baseball tournament championship with an 8-4 win over Summit.

Caron had two doubles and Mistone picked up the pitching victory.

Bishop Amat 6, Marina 1`: Tyler White and Izaiah Ayala each had three hits and Izeah Muniz threw five shutout innings.

Redondo Union 13, Torrance 11: Brandon Burk had three hits and two RBIs. Chris Damone hit a home run.

Beckman 6, Chino 1: Tristan Dupont allowed one hit in six shutout innings.

Glendora 7-2, Corona Centennial 1-0: The Tartans got a doubleheader sweep. In the first game, sophomore Braydon Wooldridge struck out six in four innings. in the second game, Jake Gonzalez had two RBIs.

Edison 3, El Modena 1: Sophomore Jack Ross allowed one run in four innings. Luke Serven and Ethan Brand had two hits apiece.

Newbury Park 4-11, Hart 0-3: Carter Falsken had three RBI and Andrew Rivas and James Tubb each had three hits in the second game to complete a sweep. In the first game, Jake Read threw a no-hitter, striking out six. An error prevented a perfect game.

Foothill 3, San Jose Valley Christian 2: Blake Worden contributed two RBIs for Foothill. Brady Ashworth allowed one hit in five innings.

Palos Verdes 4, San Pedro 2: Sophomore Jack O’Connor threw a complete game, allowing four hits. Tyler Imbach and Chriastian Hokama each had two hits.

North Gwinett 5, Mater Dei 4: Freshman Brennan Seiber gave up no earned runs in 6 2/3 innings for Mater Dei, which lost in 10 innings. Cade O’Hara and Grady Birmingham each had three hits.

San Clemente 2, Fountain Valley 1: Braeden Smith hit a home run for Fountain Valley.

Servite 4, Los Alamitos 3: Luke Honikel, Marc Schavone and Jake Lappin each had two hits for Servite.

Dana Hills 2, Lakewood 1: Three pitchers combined on a seventh-hitter.

Long Beach Wilson 2, Santa Margarita 1: Nolan Ornales had the game-winning RBI single in the ninth.

St. Bonaventure 4, Ventura 0: Dylan Lopez struck out seven, walked none and threw a four-hit shutout.

El Toro 6, Anaheim Canyon 0: Paul Skenes struck out nine, walked one and allowed two hits. He also hit a home run.