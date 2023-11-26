Headshot photography, Westside Studio, 261 S. Robertson Blvd. #201 Beverly Hills CA 90211. 310-657-4116 (Dennis Trantham/Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio)

Partner & Chief DEI Officer

Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Alicia Vaz, serving as chief diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) officer and chair of the DEI Committee at Cox, Castle & Nicholson, is a driving force behind the firm’s efforts to enhance diversity in both its ranks and the broader legal community. Under her leadership, Cox Castle has heightened awareness of DEI issues, fostering a work environment that values diverse voices. Initiatives like the DEI Speaker Series and DEI Challenges have equipped individuals with tools to contribute to a more inclusive workplace.

Vaz played a pivotal role in Cox Castle’s participation in Diversity Lab’s Midsize Mansfield Rule Certification process, which aims to increase diversity in law firms and leadership. Cox Castle’s attainment of Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status reflects her commitment to recruit, develop and promote diverse lawyers. As co-chair of Cox Castle’s litigation team, Vaz is celebrated for her effective and creative dispute resolution approaches.