Employment Mediator,

Arbitrator, Investigator

Reddock Law/Signature Resolution

Angela Reddock-Wright, an accomplished employment mediator, arbitrator and investigator, is recognized as a distinguished leader in labor and employment law. A graduate of UCLA School of Law and Amherst College, she has practiced for nearly 30 years. Reddock-Wright transitioned to full-time neutral work after founding the Reddock Law Group in 2011. She is renowned for her mediation and arbitration expertise and a valued member of Signature Resolution’s panel of neutrals.

Reddock-Wright is a published author, radio show host and legal commentator, dedicated to improving workplaces. Her recent book, “The Workplace Transformed: 7 Crucial Lessons from the Global Pandemic,” reflects her commitment to fostering healthy work environments. Angela’s numerous accolades include induction into the College of Labor & Employment Lawyers, recognition as a Top 50 Woman Attorney by the Daily Journal and selection in The Best Lawyers in America®.