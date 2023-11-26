Managing Director

GHJ

Anita Wu is a managing director at GHJ, specializing in profit participation services. With over 25 years of auditing experience in the entertainment industry, she oversees audits at major studios like Walt Disney Pictures and Television and MGM. Beyond her professional achievements, Wu is a champion of DEIA initiatives, particularly for women and underrepresented groups. She leads GHJ’s Women’s Empowerment Initiative, creating a supportive environment for discussions on gender equity and inclusive leadership. Anita is a dedicated mentor, paying forward the support she received.

Wu has shared her DEIA expertise through articles and panel discussions and has been recognized as a Most Influential Minority CPA and Most Influential Woman in Accounting. Her advocacy for DEIA, combined with her industry expertise, positions her as a DEI trailblazer and mentor within GHJ, embodying the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion daily.