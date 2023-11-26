Partner & Co-Chair of Diversity

& Inclusion Committee

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Brian Moskal is a partner at Greenberg Glusker LLP and serves as the co-chair of the firm’s diversity and inclusion committee. He is a distinguished environmental attorney with a deep commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the legal profession and his organization. This scholarship provides financial assistance for books and supplies, coupled with networking opportunities through receptions for recipients and their guests.

Moskal’s dedication to diversity extends beyond scholarships. He facilitated the firm’s participation in the Association of Corporate Counsel - Southern California (ACC SoCal) Diversity Internship Program for two consecutive years, providing mentorship to law students interning at ACC SoCal member companies. Recognizing the importance of cultural heritage months, Moskal ensured that the firm celebrated various occasions, including Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month and more, with engaging activities and resources.