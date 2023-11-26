(RON_MURRAY)

Partner

Norton Rose Fulbright

Brian Sun is a highly accomplished trial lawyer and partner at Norton Rose Fulbright. He has actively promoted diversity, equity and inclusion within the legal profession. At Norton Rose Fulbright, Sun serves as a supportive voice for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) personnel, fostering connections and mentoring young AAPI colleagues across the country. He is committed to expanding the firm’s AAPI partner representation through his extensive network in the legal community.

Sun’s significant contributions to the legal field have been recognized by leading legal guides, including Chambers USA, where he is ranked in the top tier for California: White Collar Crime and Government Investigations. Notably, he received the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association’s (NAPABA) Trailblazer Award, the National Diversity Council’s Multicultural Leadership Award and the Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.