Partner Foley & Lardner

LLP

Byron McLain is a partner at Foley & Lardner LLP, recognized for his legal expertise and commitment to justice. He recently led the Foley team to a landmark victory in the historic Bruce’s Beach case, representing the County of Los Angeles in defense against a lawsuit aimed at preventing the property’s transfer and return to the Bruce family. McLain successfully argued that the transfer was not a violation of the California Constitution, emphasizing its role in addressing past government racial discrimination. His advocacy and coordination led to a crucial ruling by Judge Beckloff, granting the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to right this historic wrong.

McLain’s dedication to rectifying past injustices and promoting governmental accountability is evident in his work. His role in returning Bruce’s Beach to its rightful owners serves as a significant milestone in dismantling the legacy of racial oppression.