Chair of Crowell & Moring Executive Committee; Partner

Crowell & Moring LLP

Chahira Solh is an accomplished partner at Crowell & Moring LLP, where she holds the prestigious position of chair of the executive committee. As the youngest and first diverse female partner to serve in this capacity, she stands as an exemplary leader and advocate for diversity within the legal profession.

Solh’s influence extends to various leadership roles within the firm, including the Management Board and the Antitrust and Competition Group Steering Committee. She plays a pivotal role in Crowell’s Racial Equity Task Force, contributing to the advancement of racial equity within the firm’s structures and practices. Solh’s dedication to diversity is further evident in her involvement with organizations like the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD), California Minority Counsel Program and the Women’s Leadership Initiative at her firm. She is a trusted advisor on antitrust issues, representing prominent companies across industries such as automotive, aviation, healthcare and defense.