President & Founding Partner

Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC

Clifton W. Albright is the president and founding partner of Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC. His leadership extends beyond law, focusing on fostering diversity and inclusion. He ensures minority recruitment, mentoring programs, and tech training. Personally, he supports employees with childcare and education. Albright also advocates for minorities in golf, highlighting its business value.

Outside his firm, he educates clubs on discrimination, bias, and racism. He addresses systemic racism’s impact at schools by mentoring students. Philanthropically, Albright aids minorities and underserved communities through charitable events and support. His philanthropic efforts extend to charitable events benefitting minorities and underserved communities, sponsoring vacations for disadvantaged families and providing financial, emotional, and mentoring support to improve their lives. Albright cares for the homeless, offering donations and outreach. In politics, she backs minority candidates and advises elected officials on promoting inclusion.