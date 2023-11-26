(Jeff Drongowski)

Partner/Pasadena City Councilmember

Hahn & Hahn LLP

D Jason Lyon, a partner at Hahn & Hahn LLP and a Pasadena city councilmember, is a trailblazer who has dedicated his career to advancing LGBTQ+ rights and diversity. As an attorney he has achieved significant victories, including winning asylum for transgender individuals fleeing persecution. Lyon’s journey from a documentary film producer to a legal professional is nothing short of inspiring. His early advocacy for marriage equality in the late ‘90s and grassroots efforts in the early 2000s laid the foundation for positive change. Lyon played a pivotal role in supporting LGBTQ+ rights, making marriage equality a reality in California before it became a national law. Within Hahn & Hahn LLP, he drives diversity initiatives, leads recruiting efforts and modernizes office practices. His contributions extend beyond law as he represents District 7 on the Pasadena City Council, championing diversity and inclusivity.