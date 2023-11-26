Damaris L. Medina

Shareholder and Chief Diversity Officer

Buchalter

Damaris Medina, a shareholder at Buchalter, holds a prominent position in the legal and healthcare sectors. As chief diversity officer, board member, and cochair of the Health Care & Life Sciences practice, she embodies leadership and commitment. Medina skillfully represents healthcare clients in high stakes litigation, including reimbursement cases against major health plans, recovering millions for providers.

Her legal prowess extends to advising hospital systems on managed care contracting, compliance and risk strategies. Medina diligently defends clients in audits and False Claims Act cases, earning accolades such as the California Lawyer of the Year (CLAY) Award and recognition as one of the “Most Influential Women Attorneys” by the Los Angeles Business Journal. She is a trusted advocate for a diverse array of healthcare clients, including hospitals, physicians, pharmacies and more, and her dedication to diversity and inclusion is evident through her leadership in the firm’s DEIA committee.