Daniel Sasse

Partner

Crowell & Moring LLP

Dan Sasse is a dynamic leader and partner at Crowell & Moring LLP, consistently dedicated to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the legal community. As a former managing partner of the Orange County office, he orchestrated a remarkable transformation, achieving a majority diverse team at all levels. Sasse’s commitment extends to fostering diverse legal talent through the Crowell & Moring Diversity Scholarship at UC Irvine. He spearheads Crowell’s Racial Equity Task Force, driving change and implementing the Crowell Rule to prioritize diverse talent in hiring.

Sasse’s community involvement includes serving on boards and supporting initiatives like Project Youth Group, offering opportunities to underserved youth. His pro bono work and achievements in antitrust cartel litigation make him a distinguished leader in law.