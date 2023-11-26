Founder & CEO

The Rewirement Project

Darrell Ray Brown, founder and CEO of The Rewirement Project, leverages his illustrious 47-year career as a senior banking executive and DEIA advocate. At US Bank, he played a pivotal role in driving diversity and inclusion through innovative strategies and unconscious bias training. Beyond corporate endeavors, Brown championed DEIA in the arts sector and promoted equitable business opportunities via employee resource groups (ERGs) and supplier diversity initiatives, earning him the prestigious President’s Lifetime Volunteer Service Award.