David Ruiz

David R. Ruiz is a partner at Manning Kass, where he leads the appellate law (strategy, writs and appeals) team and serves as the firm’s general counsel. With substantial experience in civil litigation, he has been involved in numerous multi-million-dollar personal injury cases, demonstrating exceptional writing and research skills. His practice encompasses various areas, including personal injury, insurance fraud, employment law, consumer class actions and real property.

Mr. Ruiz is also dedicated to combating insurance fraud as part of the Special Investigations Unit / Insurance Fraud Litigation Team. His efforts extend to mentoring graduates of Glendale University College of Law, where he serves as an adjunct associate dean and teaches courses in legal writing, research, appellate advocacy and torts. Ruiz earned his Licentiate degree in law from the Universitat de Barcelona and his Juris Doctor from Glendale University College of Law. He was admitted to the State Bar of California in 2006, reflecting his commitment to the legal profession and DEIA initiatives.