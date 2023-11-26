Derek Van Powell

Director

Altman Solon

Derek Powell is a dynamic director and leader at Altman Solon, a prominent strategy consulting firm specializing in the Telecom, Media and Technology (TMT) industries. Within Altman Solon, he actively champions diversity and inclusion as a member of the firm’s Diversity & Inclusion Steering Committee.

He heads The Diaspora, a global employee resource group dedicated to supporting Black employees within the organization. Powell’s commitment extends to promoting and celebrating Black history within Altman Solon, fostering an inclusive workplace culture.

Recognizing the need for greater diversity in the media and entertainment industry, Powell educates clients about sourcing, hiring, training and retaining diverse talent “behind the camera.” His annual Altman Solon study sheds light on these issues and empowers media companies to address diversity concerns strategically. Powell is also the treasurer for the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA), which enriches the lives of disadvantaged Black and Latino communities through dance and performance.