Principal & Search and Staffing Practice Leader

GHJ

Derrick Coleman, a seasoned leader, heads GHJ Search and Staffing, demonstrating excellence in recruiting and talent acquisition. With expertise in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA), his influence extends beyond recruitment. As a DEIA leader, Coleman is the principal sponsor of GHJ’s BIPOC Cohort, an employee resource group focused on advancing the careers of professionals who are Black, indigenous and other people of color in the accounting profession.

He has numerous nonprofit board positions, including catalyst for GHJ Foundation’s board of directors, treasurer of the board for the Downtown Women’s Center, and chief strategy officer and board member for Godiss Love. Coleman is an active member of the nonprofit community. He has shared his experience as a Black board member and how nonprofits can build more inclusive boards with Training Magazine, Diversity Professional and the Nonprofit Lowdown podcast.