Vice President

Multicultural Business Alliance

As the vice president of the Multicultural Business Alliance (MBA), Diana Ordaz-Cherrington is a driven leader with a background in healthcare and entrepreneurship. With extensive experience in senior healthcare, she founded Alpha Prime Health Solutions, focusing on elder healthcare solutions for major companies, nonprofits and hospitals.

Ordaz-Cherrington is pursuing a business administration degree at the University of California, Riverside and as an advocate for minority, women and veteran-owned small businesses, her selfless service is pivotal to MBA’s mission. MBA forges equitable business opportunities, supporting marginalized communities. Ordaz- Cherrington’s innovative spirit, network and dedication have elevated MBA’s role in enhancing social economic development. Her leadership also nurtures “Alpha Femme,” highlighting and networking with women-owned businesses. Cherrington’s commitment to community growth and expansion through small businesses is evident in her work.