Founder & CEO

Transition Music Corporation

Donna Ross-Jones, founder and president of Transition Music Corporation (TMC), is a trailblazing advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the music industry. Her leadership in DEI is further demonstrated by her collaboration with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), where she actively advocates for increased representation and equal opportunities for women in the entertainment industry. By co-founding the Special Needs Network (SNN), she has worked tirelessly to support underserved communities impacted by autism, producing influential videos and documentaries that raise awareness.

Accolades such as Essence Magazine’s “Entrepreneur of Excellence” and the “Inspiration of the Year” Award from NAWBO underscore Ross- Jones’ impact. She has also been recognized as the Minority Media Firm of the Year by the City of Los Angeles and the U.S. Department of Commerce, with commendations from the U.S. House of Representatives and the L.A. City Council for her community service.