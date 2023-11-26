Founder & Principal

Apollo Strategy Group Inc.

Dr. Apollo Emeka, founder and principal of Apollo Strategy Group Inc., is a visionary executive, leadership coach and strategic consultant. With a fervent commitment to fostering diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA), he envisions a world where everyone can realize their full potential for good. Apollo Strategy Group, his Pasadena-based startup, has been instrumental in providing high-impact leadership coaching and enterprise consulting services since 2016, focusing on authenticity, intention, courage and inclusion.

Dr. Emeka, once a 4th-grade dropout, triumphed as an FBI analyst, Army Special Forces member and entrepreneur, ultimately achieving a teaching doctorate from Pepperdine University. Passionately advocating that “diversity is not an extracurricular activity,” Apollo Strategy Group exemplifies the integration of diversity into its core philosophy. In addition to his transformative work with clients, Dr. Emeka is actively involved in initiatives like the Black Ambition competition, mentoring scholars and serving as a judge for various programs.