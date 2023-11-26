(Ryan McCutchan)

Founder & CEO

Lutheran Social Services of Southern California

Dr. LaSharnda Beckwith, founder and CEO of Lutheran Social Services of Southern California (LSSSC), is a visionary leader dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion within her organization and the communities it serves. LSSSC’s commitment to cultural diversity and equitable services reflects her transformative leadership. As the first African American Chief Executive Officer of LSSSC, Dr. Beckwith has intentionally built a diverse executive leadership team with over 80% of its members identifying as BIPOC. Her strategic goals include increasing underrepresented talent in executive leadership and managerial positions, enhancing board diversity and hiring individuals from the community with lived experience.

Dr. Beckwith serves as a leader in MB United, a group focused on community activism. She is also an advocate for diverse and inclusive education, supporting candidates like Tina Shivpuri, whose platform centers on diversity, inclusion and social justice. Under her leadership, LSSSC maintains an inclusive work environment.