CEO & Founder

TanaMSession.com

Dr. Tana M. Session, CEO & founder of TanaMSession.com, a certified Women Minority Business Enterprise (WMBE), boasts over 30 years of human resources expertise. Her impact extends to hi-tech startups, fast-growth companies and major brands like McDonald’s, Xerox, Creed Perfumery and more. Dr. Session’s an advocate for diversity, equity & inclusion, embedding these principles into every project. Her pioneering work in diversity, equity, inclusion & accessibility extends to clinical trials, aligning with California Proposition 14. Collaborating with biotechnology leaders, she champions DEIA and health equity in clinical research.

Recognitions as a “Top Company Culture Consultant” by Fond.co, “Top Employer Branding Expert” by Eightfold.ai and Forbes’ “Next 1000” underline her influence. She’s also a celebrated author and media contributor, making her a vital figure in DEIA and HR. With an MBA in organizational psychology & development and an honorary doctorate (PhD) degree in philosophy, she’s committed to empowering others in academia.