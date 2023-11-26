Chief Executive Officer

Polk Institute Foundation

Gary L. Polk, Sr. is a seasoned Black businessman, CEO, business consultant and esteemed university professor with a strong background in banking and entrepreneurship. Holding a bachelor’s degree and leveraging his 10-year career as a banker, his expertise in finance became the cornerstone of his teaching career. Throughout his teaching journey, Polk’s innovative approach stood out as he connected his students with real-world professionals, simulating loan application processes and business presentations.

As a three-time author, Polk’s books, such as “Entrepreneurs Fail (to Win),” have become valuable resources in college entrepreneurship programs. In 2020, amidst the global challenges of COVID-19, he founded the Polk Institute Foundation (Pi), a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering ethical, knowledgeable and fundable CEOs. Pi aims to empower entrepreneurs, especially from underserved communities, with the skills and mindset necessary for success in the business world.